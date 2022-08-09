New policy prohibits cellphone use in Caroline Middle and High schools

A new policy in effect this year at Caroline Middle and Caroline High School prohibits students from accessing their cellphones during class.

According to the policy, which is included in the 2022–23 Student Code of Conduct, secondary students must silence their cellphones and smart watches at the beginning of class. Devices will be kept by the teacher until the end of the period.

Students may access their phones in the hallways, library and cafeteria before school, between classes and during lunch.

Elementary students who have devices must keep them switched off and out of sight during the school day.

Caroline High School Principal Joshua Just said the new policy developed out of discussions held at the end of last year between the instructional leadership team.

“One of the things that came back is it’s really tough to keep students focused with their phones available,” Just said. “The pandemic was tough on our kids. They were out of school for a large chunk of it and became dependent on their phones. We all did. We’re all guilty of that.”

Just said the goal of the new policy is to “reset and do what’s best for our kids and what’s best for teaching in this building.”

Caroline County Public Schools began communicating the new policy over the summer, through its regular newsletter, via social media pages and at PTSO meetings in July.

The policy will also be presented at open houses and transition days as students get ready to return to school Aug. 15.

Just said parents have expressed support of the new policy, while others have concerns. He said his goal is for the division to be honest and clear about the “why” behind the new policy.

“What we’re trying to make sure we do is protect our instructional time and make sure kids get as much out of their education as possible,” he said.

Brooke Point High School and Stafford High School in Stafford County implemented similar no-cellphone policies in 2019.