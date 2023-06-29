Xavier Downs will be the new principal of Spotsylvania County's Riverbend High School.

Downs replaces longtime Riverbend principal Troy Wright, who had been employed in the division since 1992. Wright left Spotsylvania schools in May to become the deputy superintendent of King George County schools.

Downs comes to Spotsylvania from Alaska's Lower Yukon School District, where he was principal of Kotlik School.

Kotlik serves students from preschool through 12th grade and had a total enrollment of 153 as of the 2021–22 school year, according to the Alaska Department of Education.

Total enrollment in the Lower Yukon School District that year was 1,995. The district has 12 schools, including one charter school.

Riverbend High School had 1,998 students enrolled last school year, according to the Virginia Department of Education's school quality report.

Downs attended the private Baptist Carson-Newman University in Tennessee for his undergraduate degree in special education, he said in a letter to the Riverbend community.

He has a master's degree in educational administration from Virginia's Liberty University, taught special education in Prince William County and Portsmouth public schools and served in the U.S. Army from 2006 to 2013.

After leaving the Army, Downs worked in administration for Waco County schools in Texas and as "an assistant principal and academic dean in several schools in the Houston, Texas area" before moving to Alaska.

In his letter, Downs said he looks forward to "continuing to build and strengthen the Bear community."

"I believe that a strong partnership between home and school is essential to student success," he said. "I am eager to get to know each and every student, and I will work to ensure that each family feels connected to the Riverbend High School learning community."

The Spotsylvania School Board held a special meeting Monday to review and approve a personnel packet that included the names of a number of new principals.

Board member Dawn Shelley said during public discussion that the new principals coming to the county will be making higher salaries than existing principals.

"It's awesome about the salaries that we will be paying our new principals, but what I could not say in closed session is that now our brand-spanking-new principals are coming to Spotsylvania making more than our current principals," she said. "I am going to ask (division superintendent Mark Taylor) and staff to do what you have to with the budget that we have and fix our current principals' salaries so nobody new is making more than they are."

Division spokeswoman Tara Mergener said Thursday morning that salary information for Downs is "not yet available."