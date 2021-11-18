New Stafford schools superintendent is ready to get started

Getting through the pandemic, effectively managing growth and supporting teachers are among the goals new Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor has set for the division under his administration, which begins Dec. 1.

“I imagine those challenges are similar across the state,” said Taylor, who is leaving a position as deputy superintendent of Chesterfield County Public Schools to come to Stafford.

Taylor held a meet-and-greet Tuesday morning to answer questions from the media.

He said that this year is the most difficult year anyone in public education has experienced, as teachers and students acclimate to in-person learning after more than a year of virtual and hybrid instruction, and everyone scrambles to figure out what was lost and how it can be regained.

“Three hundred and sixty five days ago, we would all have said, ‘This is the most challenging year in history,’” Taylor said. “Fast forward to today, and we can now say that this is the most challenging year in education. Teachers’ spirits are high, but they are tired.”

He praised the School Board for recently approving additional break days for staff, but noted that “teacher wellness won’t be solved by Friday jeans days.”