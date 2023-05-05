This tax season, Stafford County high school students volunteering as tax preparers obtained almost $100,000 in federal and state tax refunds for members of their community.

In a new pilot program, Colonial Forge and Mountain View high school students partnered with the IRS to offer free tax preparation clinics through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

They are the first high schools in the state to participate in the VITA program.

“There were no CPAs and no adult intervention at all,” said Anna Killion, a business teacher at Colonial Forge High School who brought the VITA program to Stafford schools. “It was 100% high school kids.”

Sixteen juniors and seniors volunteered and went through extensive testing to become IRS-certified tax preparers. They held six free tax clinics for the community this spring — resulting in almost 30 face-to-face hours with clients — and prepared 53 tax returns that were accepted by the IRS and the Virginia Department of Taxation.

“The IRS was going to let us have three years to get to 50 tax returns and we exceeded that in one year,” Killion said. “It’s really a wonderful milestone for us.”

Killion said she is always looking for ways to enrich what she teaches her students in the classroom. She learned about the VITA program — which offers free tax preparation for the low- to moderate-income population — and felt it would be both educational and empowering for her students.

“Even adults don’t understand taxes,” Killion said. “It just really appealed to me in the sense that it would be great for students to extend their knowledge and have that community-service experience through something that is so beneficial to our community.”

Killion and Robin Althoff, a business teacher at Mountain View High School, solicited interest from students enrolled in their economics and personal finance classes.

After a series of parent meetings, an application process and a total of three tests — one of them a 4-hour-long IRS certification class — they ended up with 16 certified students.

“There was a lot of prep work that went into it for them,” Killion said. “The cool thing is that they’re kids, so most of them haven’t done their taxes. It was interesting to see them learn from the very beginning and get to a point where they could actually be certified through the IRS.”

Personal finance is a sensitive topic for many people. Killion said she joked with the parents that she would not only be challenging their children to talk to people they don’t know, but to talk to them about subjects they’re often told not to bring up: income and family status.

“One of the most exciting things for me was seeing students interact with such professionalism,” Killion said. “I was so proud of them. It was really wonderful to see them out in the public helping in their community.”

Killion said the first tax clinic was so empowering for the volunteer students that some of them rearranged their schedules or requested time off from work so they could participate in more clinics.

“We had one student who had lacrosse try-outs and came straight from those to a clinic,” Killion said.

The students held afternoon and weekend tax preparation clinics at Mountain View and Colonial Forge to accommodate as many client and volunteer schedules as possible.

Killion said Stafford will host VITA tax clinics next year and that she has been contacted by other teachers across the state with questions about how they can bring VITA to their high schools.

“We’re excited to use our experience to help others that will be part of the program next year,” she said.