Karen Smith placed the oak sapling in the ground and adjusted the slender trunk so it would stand straight and true.

"We have a healthy tree here and it will live to be hundreds of years old," Leslie Leahy told her. "You will see it grow."

Smith, Leahy and James Monroe High School seniors planted two oak trees Thursday morning in memory of Smith's son and their classmate, Jasiah, who was killed in March.

Kristi Allison, who coordinates the career and technical education program for the high school, said a great deal of thought went into selecting the location for the trees. The tranquil spot borders the canal, with the wooden benches that make up the school's outdoor classroom offering a place for Jasiah's family and friends to sit and remember him.

"We hope they will make this a second home," Allison said.

School counselor Sharon Johnson said the trees also present an opportunity for the community to reflect on how it could have better supported Jasiah and his family.

"It's a tangible symbol we can look at — a way to remember Jasiah and do some self-reflection on how we can be better," Johnson said.

The tree planting was one of 10 projects the senior class completed Thursday as part of the first Ceili Leahy Senior Day of Service.

Ceili Leahy was a James Monroe student who died in 2016 of cancer at age 19. Her parents, John and Leslie Leahy, have hosted a communitywide Ceili Leahy Day of Service twice a year to honor their daughter's dedication to community service.

This year, Allison reached out to the family to see if they would consider hosting a day of service for the entire senior class of 220 students, and they enthusiastically agreed.

"The [Virginia Department of Education] recognizes service-learning as work-based learning," Allison said. "So it fulfills a graduation requirement. But as you can see, we got buy-in from the entire class."

Allison said that not every student has the time or inclination to engage in community service, but when it's built into the curriculum, it offers them a chance to see how they can make a difference.

Kanais Rollins is one such student. As he worked spreading mulch along the edge of the canal to prevent weeds from encroaching on newly planted trees, he said he hasn't been able to participate in community service.

"It feels good to do it again, and with all my classmates," he said.

Tanea Medina said she was grateful for the opportunity to be outside "getting her steps in." She and a friend were pulling chickweed out of the garden at Harbor House, which is managed by Mary Washington Hospital and hosts bereavement support groups.

"I can see how [Harbor House] helps everyone in the community," Tanea said. "What we're doing here is a little, but it helps a lot."

In addition to working at Harbor House and planting trees and mulching at James Monroe High School, groups of students picked up garbage from along the canal path, weeded and mulched at Lafayette and Hugh Mercer elementary schools, did garden maintenance at Downtown Greens and wrote bereavement cards for the Fairy Godmother Project.

In the following days, the seniors will take time during their English classes to write a reflection on the Day of Service, Allison said.