The day after proposing a series of dramatic options for closing a potential budget gap that included "eliminating school libraries," Spotsylvania schools Superintendent Mark Taylor sent an email to staff stating that he "does not want to make any" of the cuts, but reiterating a belief that such measures might be necessary.

"We need everyone to understand the gravity of this financial challenge," Taylor wrote. "Sadly, it is to the point where some of the services that we are most proud of and hold dear must be concerned."

Taylor presented the possible cuts at a budget work session on Monday, framing them as potentially necessary due to the state budget situation.

He said the school division is facing a loss of $5.25 million in state revenue according to the so-called "skinny budget" approved in February by the General Assembly.

That budget was a stopgap measure that included money to fix an accidental calculation error that resulted in school divisions receiving less funding than expected for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

However, it is not the final budget for next fiscal year. Negotiators from the state House of Delegates and Senate are still working on amendments to the biennial budget that would affect next fiscal year's funding for schools, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin told reporters in February that the state has a surplus of more than $3 billion.

The General Assembly returns to Richmond on April 12.

School divisions in Stafford and Fredericksburg are not at this point projecting a decrease in state revenue for next fiscal year.

"At this point, we are optimistic that we will receive the same amount of funds that were allotted to us in the Governor’s proposed amendments," wrote Jennifer Brody, chief financial officer for Fredericksburg city schools, in an email Tuesday.

Stafford is still projecting an 8.1% increase in state revenue for fiscal year 2024, based on the governor's budget, according to budget documents on the division's website.

Both Brody and Stafford spokesman Hunter Berry noted that projections may change based on the final state budget.

Taylor's own proposed schools budget for fiscal year 2024, which the School Board approved on Feb. 14 with few changes, calls for $21 million in new local funding and does not include any of the cuts he's now proposing.

Taylor said Monday and in his email Tuesday that the school division needs all $19 million in additional revenue that would come from an advertised 10-cent increase to Spotsylvania County's real estate tax rate.

The county has not yet finalized its budget and supervisors on Tuesday expressed confusion and anger over the fact that Taylor proposed drastic cuts before there has even been a public hearing on the county budget.

"We have a superintendent talking about cuts before we even have the budget hearing, which I don't remember happening before and is a little odd in my opinion," said Supervisor Chris Yakabouski.

He "implored" Taylor and the School Board to set up a joint meeting with supervisors to discuss the budget situation.

Supervisor Tim McLaughlin was more pointed in his criticism of Taylor's proposed possible cuts.

"It’s ridiculous. If you really had to cut some of your services, would you legitimately go in and say, 'I'm cutting all the libraries out of the school system?'" he said. "This is like a scare tactic. You had 160 positions that weren't filled last year — why wouldn't you start with them? That's where legitimate budget cuts start line by line, not with garbage like this."

School Board members also largely expressed dismay at the idea of eliminating school libraries, and with the other proposed cuts, which include the International Baccalaureate and Governor's School programs, 23 paraeducator positions and 60 teacher positions.

But Taylor appeared to double down on the idea of eliminating libraries, saying at different points during Monday's meeting that librarians could be used instead to fill vacant teaching positions, that "other school divisions" have cut libraries to save money, and that the state does not enforce the standards of quality outlined in Virginia Code that require a certain number of librarians per enrolled students.

After the meeting, he told a WUSA9 reporter that, "Whole libraries are available on an app that come with instructional resources on how to do research."

Spotsylvania school librarian Kim Allen said these statements display a lack of understanding of what librarians do.

She said students would not know how to conduct research, cite sources or be good digital citizens without librarians.

"We are so much more than books. We are teachers, instructional partners, information specialists, program managers and leaders," she said. "We are one of the few individuals who work with every single student and faculty member in a school building. The relationships that we build with learners inspire growth, cultivate literacy and create trust."

Margaret Baker, executive director of the Virginia chapter of the American Association of School Librarians, said access to online resources is only one of many facets of a school library program.

"Some in the community have not witnessed the transformation of school libraries from library book checkout locations into student learning and resource centers," Baker said. "We welcome visits to public school libraries to witness these amazing learning centers, especially as we begin celebrating 'April is School Library Month,' as proclaimed by Governor Youngkin."

In response to a question from The Free Lance–Star, Spotsylvania school division spokeswoman Tara Mergener emailed links to stories about divisions in Texas and Washington cutting library positions, as well as to a 2020 Education Week article about similar cuts being proposed around the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 2021 report released by the School Librarian Investigation: Decline or Evolution (or SLIDE) research project, which is being conducted by Antioch University Seattle and is funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, found that there were 20% fewer school librarians employed in 2018–19 than a decade prior.

The report found that there is no clear relationship between library staffing and school funding. Districts spending $15,000 or more per pupil were most likely to have high levels of librarian staffing, but districts spending $10,000 or less per pupil had better staffing than districts spending between $10,000 and $15,000 per pupil.

A different study, published in 2011 in School Library Journal, found a correlation between fewer librarians in schools and lower reading scores. The study tracked data over six years and found that fewer librarians translated to lower performance — or a slower rise in scores — on the National Assessment of Educational Progress's fourth grade reading test.

Baker said there are more than 60 studies showing the positive impact of certified school librarians on student learning.

The SLIDE report found that when there is legislation mandating some level of school librarian staffing, districts are more likely to have a librarian in at least one school in the district — even if that legislation is not enforced.

Sylvia Norton, executive director of the American Library Association, said she is not aware of any other Virginia school community deciding to close or eliminate school libraries, and credited Virginia's standards of quality.

"I have long admired the leadership of [Virginia's] school librarians and state regulations to ensure that all learners have a school librarian," Norton said. "From my experience, yes, this is the time of year when we hear [that] a school librarian position may be on the table to help achieve a salary savings. That is a reality in any school district, but I am also aware that often those cuts are reconsidered after community advocacy and by the end of the year, the final budget retains those positions."