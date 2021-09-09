Orange man makes college journey from Germanna to Oxford

Lyttle did take a dual-enrollment class in high school and had earned some credits at Germanna. So, unsure what else to do, he applied to continue his studies there.

On the Germanna campus, he was surrounded by students who were older, who had more life or work experience and who came from different backgrounds. It opened his eyes.

“Germanna was helpful in that it taught me how to be a student and it also provided me with a bit of a unique perspective that I wasn’t expecting,” Lyttle said. “It kind of let me put more value on practical experience than on academic experience.”

“Someone can get rejected from pretty much every four-year school they apply to and still want to keep going and not let that deter them,” he continued. “Those are the kind of people I was surrounded with at Germanna.”

Lyttle said Germanna wasn’t an easy ride for him. His favorite professor failed him, he recalled.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He was tough, but fair,” Lyttle said. “Even though I had difficulty in his class, because I was making an effort, he never made me feel stupid or less than when I was struggling. I was appreciative of that attitude.”