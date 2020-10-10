Pandemic-related drop in enrollment in Fredericksburg-area public schools could have financial effects

Nora Mason’s daughter started kindergarten last year at Ferry Farm Elementary School in Stafford County.

“We really liked her experience in public school,” Mason said. “She seemed happy, she adjusted pretty well and she was doing well academically. I feel like [Ferry Farm staff and teachers] did a good job of making school fun. She wanted to go every day.”

Then the pandemic hit and schools closed. Mason wasn’t happy with the virtual learning offered by the school.

“I didn’t think it was extensive enough. She needed more structure,” Mason said.

As summer progressed, Mason felt she was watching her happy, well-adjusted daughter regress in age and behavior.

“She’s usually a super great kid, very well-behaved. We never had issues [with her behavior]. But she was starting to throw tantrums and acting like her 3-year-old sister,” Mason said.

She and her husband suspected their daughter was suffering from being separated from other kids. So when the Stafford County School Board approved a 100 percent virtual start to the 2020–21 school year, they decided to pull her out of the system and enroll her at Holy Cross Academy.