Parents of students in Spotsylvania County schools are being required to indicate whether or not their children should have access to books with “sexually explicit content” in school libraries as part of online registration paperwork for the 2023-24 school year.

The question comes on a page titled “Explicit Content Access” and is one of many parents and guardians must answer before given access to their ParentVue account, which allows them to see their student’s schedule, grades, assignments, bus routes and other information.

Parents and guardians have to answer either “yes” or “no” to the question, “In accordance with SCPS Policy IIA and IIA-R, do you want your student to have access to books with sexually explicit content in school libraries?”

The question is accompanied by the Virginia Code definitions of sexually explicit content as outlined in sections 22.1-16.8, 2.2-2827 and 18.2-390.

Section 22.1-16.8 was added to Virginia Code last year following the General Assembly’s approval of a law requiring the state Department of Education to “develop and make available to each school board model policies for ensuring parental notification of any instructional material that includes sexually explicit content.”

The Spotsylvania School Board incorporated the VDOE model policies into its policy IIA in December.

The local policy states “leadership at each school shall establish a process for identifying instructional materials with sexually explicit content.”

It continues, “Prior to the start of the academic year, schools identify the specific materials that include sexually explicit content which may be used during the upcoming school year. When determining whether instructional materials contain sexually explicit content, teachers, principals, and division staff shall consider student age and maturity, and whether a parent might reasonably consider the instructional content harmful to their child.”

Division superintendent Mark Taylor has used code section 22.1-16.8 to support his decision to ban 14 titles from high school libraries this past spring, a decision that the ACLU of Virginia called “a misinterpretation of Virginia code.”

Taylor also wrote in the March 28 memo about his decision to remove the titles that since the division has been treating library materials as instructional materials by permitting them to be challenged as such, the division will continue this practice.

In an email to division families sent Thursday morning, Taylor again connected the ParentVue question to a requirement of Virginia law.

“We also want to highlight an important decision that requires your input. According to Virginia State law, parents should decide whether their child should have access to sexually explicit material in public schools. Spotsylvania County Public Schools agrees. Therefore, we have included a simple checkbox for you to indicate your preference with a simple yes or no, allowing us to respect your wishes while also considering future school policy,” Taylor wrote.

The division did not provide further information to the Free Lance–Star this week on how it will determine whether the thousands of books in school libraries have “sexually explicit content” as it is defined by Virginia code.

In a separate message posted to the division website, Taylor wrote the question “pertains mainly to our middle and high school students.”

“With nearly 400,000 volumes in our school libraries, we want to be vigilant about protecting the wishes of all SCPS parents. Your yes-or-no answer will be stored in Destiny, our online library catalog, to assist librarians with carrying out the wishes of parents/guardians,” he wrote.

Some division parents are concerned and angered by the question and wonder what administration will do with information about how parents answer it.

In an email to the School Board Thursday afternoon, parent Maria Garcia called the move “a gross overstep” and “completely unnecessary to complete the registration process.”

“At any point, I am able to access the books that my children check out,” Garcia wrote. “Furthermore, I trust my children to have discussions with me about anything they consume, whether it be on social media, for those old enough to have it, (or from) books, podcasts, etc., because that is my job as a parent. It’s not yours.”

Garcia created a petition asking that the question be removed from ParentVue.

The petition had 148 signatures as of Friday morning.