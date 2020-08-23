Private schools are reopening in the Fredericksburg area. What will happen if a student gets sick in class?

In the lower school, which is kindergarten through fifth grade, students are separated into cohorts of seven to nine.

“They stay in their classrooms all day long,” Williamson said. “Their specials teachers come to them and they eat lunch in their classroom.”

Middle and upper school students wipe down their desks and chairs with disinfectant before leaving each class and dismissals are staggered to minimize the amount of students in the hall between classes.

Lockers have been separated so students can’t stand next to each other and school staff reconfigured the cafeteria so students have 6 feet of distance across from each other and on either side.

“We had to use just about every table in the school to do that, but we figured it out,” Williamson said.

Every night, each classroom is fogged with sanitizing solution. The school purchased four foggers for this purpose and Williamson said the cost has come down from $2,500 in the spring to about $600 now.

Every morning at drop-off, students get their temperatures checked with a touchless thermometer before they are allowed to get out of their cars.