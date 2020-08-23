Private schools are reopening in the Fredericksburg area. What will happen if a student gets sick in class?

Students at the Carmel School—a small, private Christian school in Caroline County—returned to school on Aug. 10 five days a week, and they “certainly are happy to be back,” head of school Carolyn Williamson said.
“It’s been fun watching the students,” she said. “They seem to really understand what they need to do. They feel so fortunate to be here. Even the little guys—we’ve had no trouble keeping them 6 feet apart in line. We put down little paw prints so they know where to stand.”
Back-to-school is virtual this year for most area public school children, but many private schools plan to reopen—or have already reopened—in person at least part of the time.
Williamson said the Carmel School, which has just over 200 students, began planning for an in-person return in May.
“We surveyed parents and asked a lot of questions,” she said. “We had only 18 percent of parents that were interested in online learning. That informed us that we needed to think about how to open school.”
School at Carmel in the time of COVID-19 means desks placed 6 feet apart, teachers wearing masks or face shields all day and students wearing masks unless they are seated at their socially distanced desks.
There was “zero” pushback from parents on the mask policy, Williamson said.
In the lower school, which is kindergarten through fifth grade, students are separated into cohorts of seven to nine.
“They stay in their classrooms all day long,” Williamson said. “Their specials teachers come to them and they eat lunch in their classroom.”
Middle and upper school students wipe down their desks and chairs with disinfectant before leaving each class and dismissals are staggered to minimize the amount of students in the hall between classes.
Lockers have been separated so students can’t stand next to each other and school staff reconfigured the cafeteria so students have 6 feet of distance across from each other and on either side.
“We had to use just about every table in the school to do that, but we figured it out,” Williamson said.
Every night, each classroom is fogged with sanitizing solution. The school purchased four foggers for this purpose and Williamson said the cost has come down from $2,500 in the spring to about $600 now.
Every morning at drop-off, students get their temperatures checked with a touchless thermometer before they are allowed to get out of their cars.
Williamson said students have shown no resistance to following the new COVID-19 safety rules.
“I haven’t had problems with compliance,” she said. “I wondered about that myself, but I’ve had no trouble.”
Students at Holy Cross Academy, a private Catholic school in Stafford County, return Wednesday and will follow a hybrid model.
The student population of 400 has been separated into two groups, principal Stephen Fry said. Each group will attend school in person on alternating days.
“It’s the more expensive model, because we have to sanitize the entire school every day, but the students get regular interaction with their teacher,” Fry said, comparing this model with one proposed by area public schools in which a group of students would attend for two days in a row each week and then do distance learning until the following week.
There are about 70 Holy Cross families who have chosen to do full distance learning, Fry said.
Students and teachers will wear masks when they arrive at school, pass through common areas or cannot practice social distancing.
“Even if [a student is] crossing the room to throw away a piece of paper, they’ll put on a mask,” he said. “The only time they might be able to take the mask down is when they’re at their seats and socially distanced.”
The school installed touchless paper towel and soap dispensers and ordered touchless faucets.
Regularly-touched surfaces will be sanitized throughout the day and each classroom has a hand sanitizer station.
As at Carmel School, students at Holy Cross will stay “in their bubbles” all day, Fry said.
“This year, it’s the teachers that are going to have to float from classroom to classroom,” he said.
Teachers also have the option to hold lessons outside on the grounds, Fry said.
SICK STUDENTS
Both the Carmel School and Holy Cross worked with the local health district and the Virginia Department of Health in preparing return-to-school plans and are relying on health department guidance to determine what would happen in the event of a child becoming sick at school, as did Culpeper County schools, which begin this week under a hybrid model.
“The Rappahannock Area Health District has been working closely with schools since June,” spokesperson Allison Balmes–John said.
Most important is for parents to keep children exhibiting any symptoms of illness home from school, Balmes–John said.
Williamson said she is stressing this strongly for parents of Carmel School students.
“I had a mother who called and said she had one child with a fever and one child without and she asked if she could bring the one who doesn’t have a fever,” Williamson said. “I said, no, you cannot.”
Balmes–John said the hope is that if people are wearing masks, washing their hands and maintaining social distance, there should be fewer cases of cold, flu or other diseases that are commonly passed around when school is in session.
If a child is in class and does start to feel sick, that child would go to the school nurse for evaluation, Williamson and Fry said.
The health department recommends that the school nurse use CDC clinical criteria to determine if COVID-19 is suspected.
COVID-19 would be suspected if the students presents with at least two of the following symptoms: fever, chills, aches or pains, headache, sore throat or new olfactory and taste disorders—or exhibits cough or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
“If they’re found to have any [COVID-19] symptoms or a fever, we have an isolation room on campus where the child can be supervised until a parent picks them up,” Fry said. “In the event that the child has siblings, the siblings would have to go home as well, because they would have been in close contact.”
Balmes–John said the department is recommending that schools require a doctor’s note or a negative COVID-19 test before the student can return.
The health district does not encourage the school to inform all parents in the class that a child was sent home sick.
“If the child has no fever or symptoms the next day, he was probably just nervous about the second day of school,” Williamson said. “The advice from the health department is, there’s no reason to let [other] parents know, unless COVID is suspected.”
If the student has symptoms of COVID-19, Fry and Williamson said they would inform the health district, in accordance with its recommendations.
The health district will then determine who is considered to have been in close contact—within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more—with the student, Balmes–John said.
Only close contacts of the student would be asked to quarantine, she said.
“To the rest of the class, we recommend a letter informing them that there was a case in the class and asking them to monitor for symptoms, but letting them know their child was not found to be a close contact and the risk is relatively low,” Balmes–John said.
Russell Houck, executive director of student services for Culpeper County Public Schools, said there should be no reason to quarantine a whole class if teachers and students wear masks and practice distancing.
“If staff and students follow the rules as in the mitigation plan, very few persons or no one would be a ‘close contact,’” he said.
TO TEST OR NOT?
Houch, Fry and Williamson said they did not consider requiring students take COVID-19 tests before returning to school.
“It would not be a good use of scarce health resources in my opinion,” Houck said.
Fry said testing students before they returned would provide a snapshot that would be out of date by the time school actually started.
Some parents do want to see schools have the ability to test students for COVID-19 if they become symptomatic at school.
Jennifer Natividad, the parent of students in Stafford County Public Schools, said she is advocating for COVID-19 testing in schools with the Stafford School Board, the Virginia Department of Health and state legislators.
She said other parents she’s spoken to are supportive of this request, which she said could be “a gateway to more skilled nursing care in schools.”
“The model [in Stafford County] is there is a registered nurse in every school,” Natividad said. “Yet they’re not extending their services. The services offered are the same as in Fairfax and Loudoun, where they have clinic aides and not nurses in the schools.”
Some colleges, such as Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond, are requiring students living on campus to pass a COVID-19 test before they can move in.
“I just feel like it’s doable, compared to homeschooling and getting laptops and online access and some of the other things that are going on,” Natividad said.
The University of Mary Washington does not plan to test students for COVID-19 before they arrive back on campus Sept. 10.
