Project Engage, educational nonprofit started by Richmond high school students, looks to expand locally

The fact that the instructors are young and are students themselves changes the class dynamic.

"It's more like a peer-mentoring kind of situation," Ria said. "It's more of a role model relationship between the students and the instructor."

Shreya said the instructors encourage their students to reach out to them and that some of the experiences have led to friendships.

"We have created a lot of good relationships with our students," she said.

Over the summer, a high school student from New Jersey reached out to Project Engage about bringing the program to her state.

"She wanted to do something similar, so we worked with her and showed her the ins and outs of running a nonprofit," Bella said. "Now they have their own nonprofit, Project Engage New Jersey."

This experience inspired Project Engage's founders to start an ambassador program. High school students from anywhere can apply to bring Project Engage to their own communities.

The four founders want to see Project Engage continue after they graduate this spring and go on to college.