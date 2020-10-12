Project Engage, educational nonprofit started by Richmond high school students, looks to expand locally

When Virginia schools closed suddenly at the beginning of the pandemic in March, Richmond-area high-schoolers Ria Bakshi, Bella Grace Finck, Justin Goldman and Shreya Malani noticed that their younger siblings were more disconnected from their peers than they were.
"They didn’t have as much connection with their friends as we high- schoolers did, because we have phones and social media and they don’t," said Shreya.
Shreya, Ria, Bella Grace and Justin—all now seniors at Maggie L. Walker Governor's School for Government and International Studies in Richmond—had prior experience tutoring younger kids and had considered starting a tutoring business.
Inspired by the idea of keeping elementary students engaged and connected during the quarantine, the four came up with some interactive online classes they could teach. They created a website and purchased a Zoom account. They called their effort "Project Engage."
The first four classes Project Engage offered in May were math, a book club, yoga and "trivia time."
"It was really fun and it just took off from there," Shreya said.
Five months later, Project Engage is a registered nonprofit with 30 high-school-aged instructors. It has reached some 4,000 elementary students, some as far away as Canada and India.
From the beginning, the founders wanted Project Engage's classes to be available to all kids, regardless of economic background, so they decided registration would always be free.
They do ask for donations, but not to support the program. All donations, which so far have amounted to $6,000, go to the Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund.
The founders realized early on that Project Engage was something that could grow.
"Honestly, after our first or maybe second month, we realized, 'Wow, it is too much for the four of us to manage,' " Ria said. "We thought, 'Ok, this can really be a thing.' "
They recruited eight more instructors, which allowed them to add to their course offerings and reach more students. And the business has kept growing.
Support Local Journalism
"A big goal is that we don’t want [the classes] to be 'school' lessons, because kids are already doing school," Shreya said. "So whatever our instructors feel very proficient in and what the enjoy learning is what they teach."
Project Engage's course offerings include "How to Be President," "Marine Science," "Dance Time" and "Bollywood."
"Our instructors come from a lot of places," Ria said. "They're really diverse, which makes our classes diverse, and gives kids an interesting perspective that they maybe don’t get in their own schools."
The fact that the instructors are young and are students themselves changes the class dynamic.
"It's more like a peer-mentoring kind of situation," Ria said. "It's more of a role model relationship between the students and the instructor."
Shreya said the instructors encourage their students to reach out to them and that some of the experiences have led to friendships.
"We have created a lot of good relationships with our students," she said.
Over the summer, a high school student from New Jersey reached out to Project Engage about bringing the program to her state.
"She wanted to do something similar, so we worked with her and showed her the ins and outs of running a nonprofit," Bella said. "Now they have their own nonprofit, Project Engage New Jersey."
This experience inspired Project Engage's founders to start an ambassador program. High school students from anywhere can apply to bring Project Engage to their own communities.
The four founders want to see Project Engage continue after they graduate this spring and go on to college.
"We want to continue it for as long as we can," said Bella. "So we're actively looking for younger students to take on our responsibilities after we leave. We want this to go on. The need for our organization is never going to be gone."
Register for classes or become a Project Engage Ambassador at projectengagerva.org.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!