Proposed policy amendments would regulate classroom décor in Stafford schools

The Stafford Education Association is opposing proposed amendments to the school division's employee code of conduct that would prohibit controversial classroom décor.

The proposed amendments to School Board policy 4113, the employee code of conduct, were presented at the Oct. 13 meeting of the School Board's Governance Committee at the request of School Board member Alyssa Halstead, who chairs the committee.

According to the draft minutes of the committee's Sept. 8 meeting, Halstead asked for "a policy to prohibit the display by teachers of personal emblems."

"She cited complaints she has received from parents about teachers displaying emblems and images that the parents/students found offensive, such as emblems representing personal lifestyles and religious or political beliefs," according to the draft minutes. "Ms. Halstead stated that she believes all personal décor items should be kept out of the classroom because they are often distracting to students and can also sometimes cause offense."

According to the proposed code of conduct amendments, classroom décor is considered "curricular speech" and is not protected by the teacher's constitutional right to free speech.

"Rather, curricular speech is considered school-sponsored speech, which school boards can regulate," the proposed amendments state.

The distinction between "curricular speech" and First Amendment-protected speech was drawn by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, which ruled in 1998 in Boring v. Buncombe County Board of Education that a drama teacher's selection of a play for students to perform in regional and state competitions was a curriculum decision and therefore subject to regulation by division administration and the School Board.

According to Stafford's proposed amendments, the displayed décor's message does not have to relate to the teacher's curriculum to be considered "curricular speech."

The amendments would prohibit "décor considered controversial ... from being displayed in a compulsory classroom setting."

"Controversial refers to décor that elicits substantial differences of opinion on the local, national, or international level, which are accompanied by intense feelings and strong emotions on the part of individuals or groups," the proposed amendments state.

The SEA on Sunday released a statement opposing the proposed amendments.

"In defense of the individual dignity and rights of Stafford County educators, and their efforts to promote an inclusive environment for our diverse student populations, Stafford Education Association stands in opposition to this revision," the statement reads.

The SEA considers the "impetus of this policy revision [to be] the desire of certain board members to remove items they deem morally objectionable from classrooms," according to the statement.

SEA secretary Michele Wickman said Monday that adoption of the proposed amendments would represent "a massive setback" for the school division.

The School Board in 2019 approved revising the school division's nondiscrimination statement to include gender identity and sexual orientation as protected categories.

Wickman said the SEA considers this "one of our biggest victories to date."

"We cannot allow these proposed amendments to move us backward," she said.

The proposed amendments direct employees to consult with school administration to determine what décor would be considered controversial. The SEA fears this "opens the door to inconsistencies in policy interpretation and enforcement between buildings," according to the statement.

Wickman also said the SEA feels educators should have been consulted during the drafting of the proposed amendments.

"When past revisions have involved the code of conduct, there have been times when educators were consulted," she said. "I would expect that educators would be involved in any decision to implement a revision like this. If it impacts them, they should be consulted."

The three members of the School Board's Governance Committee—Halstead and board members Patricia Healy and Susan Randall—voted on Oct. 13 to support the proposed amendments, which will be presented to the entire School Board for a first reading on Nov. 8 and possible adoption on Dec. 13.