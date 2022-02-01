Proposed Spotsylvania school budget gap grows to $33 million

“We know that if the gap continues to be as large as it is, it’s going to be voted down by Board of Supervisors,” he said, adding that he wants to avoid School Board members blaming supervisors for not approving the budget.

Battlefield representative Nicole Cole said the School Board’s legal responsibility is to present a needs-based budget, “not to try to figure out what the Board of Supervisors wants or doesn’t want to fund.”

“We have to advocate for what the needs are for our school system and then advocate for those needs to be covered,” Cole said. “We have to talk to our [Board of Supervisors counterpart] so they understand the importance of supporting the full budget we are asking for.”

There will be a public hearing on the School Board’s proposed budget on Feb. 7. The School Board is expected to formally approve a budget on Feb. 14 and present it to the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 22.

Spotsylvania County Administrator Ed Petrovitch will present his recommended budget to supervisors on Feb. 8.