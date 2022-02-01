Proposed Spotsylvania school budget gap grows to $33 million

The cost of unfunded needs in the Spotsylvania school division’s proposed budget for next fiscal year grew from $8.2 million to $33.14 million after the School Board weighed in during a work session Tuesday night.
As proposed last week by acting Superintendent Carol Flenard, the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, identified $8.2 million worth of needs that anticipated revenues from state and federal government will not cover and assumed no increase in funds from Spotsylvania County government.
That $8.2 million includes $5.65 million to fix compression in the teacher salary scale; $200,000 to increase academic and athletic stipends; $500,000 to increase the minimum wage for hourly employees to $15 per hour; $1 million for classroom instructional needs, including 13 new positions at the elementary level; and a $3.2 million increase in health insurance and other benefits.
The School Board on Tuesday accepted these needs and debated adding $36.24 million in additional needs—the result of more than 60 questions and requests division staff received from board members over the last week, Chief Finance Officer Prashant Shrestha said.
Board members asked to see the cost of modernizing salary scales for all employees ($19.7 million); the cost of adding up to 227 new full-time positions, including counselors, social workers, behavioral specialists, psychologists, security personnel, school program evaluators, maintenance support, transportation services, student health and wellness support and more ($16 million); and the cost of beefing up support for other school-based programs, such as science, technology and the arts ($530,000).
At the work session, Shrestha led board members through each additional request, with members conducting informal straw polls to decide whether or not to keep it.
At the end of the four-hour meeting, board members got the total unfunded gap down from $44.4 million to $33.14.
That amount would pay for cost-of-living adjustments for teachers; 23 new counselors; 14 new psychologists; 14 new social workers; 17 elementary-level behavioral specialists; 25 new special education staff; and two new school security staff, among a few other items.
Board member Dawn Shelley said acknowledged that the $33.14 million gap will cause “sticker shock.”
“You saw there was a straw poll and everything on here was voted on by at least four board members,” Shelley said. “So the majority of this board has at this point in time stated that these are the needs of this school division.”
Shelley added that the gap roughly equates to the amount of unfunded requests in school board budgets since 2013.
Members at time butted heads over what should be the overall message to the Board of Supervisors of the School Board’s proposed budget.
Courtland representative Rabih Abuismail said the board should present a budget that prioritizes needs in a fiscally responsible way, doesn’t make requests “just to get credit [from the public] for asking.”
“We know that if the gap continues to be as large as it is, it’s going to be voted down by Board of Supervisors,” he said, adding that he wants to avoid School Board members blaming supervisors for not approving the budget.
Battlefield representative Nicole Cole said the School Board’s legal responsibility is to present a needs-based budget, “not to try to figure out what the Board of Supervisors wants or doesn’t want to fund.”
“We have to advocate for what the needs are for our school system and then advocate for those needs to be covered,” Cole said. “We have to talk to our [Board of Supervisors counterpart] so they understand the importance of supporting the full budget we are asking for.”
There will be a public hearing on the School Board’s proposed budget on Feb. 7. The School Board is expected to formally approve a budget on Feb. 14 and present it to the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 22.
Spotsylvania County Administrator Ed Petrovitch will present his recommended budget to supervisors on Feb. 8.
Still in limbo is a request the School Board in December approved to use $14 million in school division carryover funds to cover a one-time $1,000 bonuses for staff, raises for bus drivers and custodians and transfers to the health reserve and other post-employment benefits trust funds.
The School Board’s proposed budget for next fiscal year so far assumes that more than half of that $14 million is returned to the school division. The Board of Supervisors must hold a public hearing on the carryover funds, but failed to schedule one in December or January.
Petrovitch told supervisors in January that the school finance department asked for the delay, but Shrestha said Tuesday that the carryover request is “pending with the county in terms of requesting a public hearing.”
Cole asked fellow School Board members on Tuesday whether any of them asked supervisors to delay considering the carryover request and did not receive an answer.
School Board Chairman Kirk Twigg did not respond Wednesday to questions from The Free Lance–Star about the status of the carryover funds or whether he will advocate for increased local funding for the school division to bridge the $33.14 million gap.
