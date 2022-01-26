Proposed Spotsylvania school budget leaves $8.2 million gap

Spotsylvania County Public School officials are proposing a operating budget for the next fiscal year that includes $8.2 million in unfunded needs.
Acting Superintendent Carol Flenard and Chief Business Officer Prashant Shrestha presented the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 to the School Board on Tuesday evening.
As presented, the $353 million operating budget assumes no increase in local funding, but identifies needs that increased state and federal money will not cover.
Those needs include modernizing the teacher salary scale, estimated to cost $5.6 million; creating six new full-time positions, four of them in health and wellness, at a cost of $350,000; and $2.2 million to fund increased health insurance costs.
The salary scale modernization under consideration would affect about 2,000 division employees, including English language teachers, special education teachers, psychologists, school counselors, social workers, speech and occupational therapists, instructional specialists and librarians.
Updating the scale—which would address starting salary and compression and would reflect degrees earned—will allow Spotsylvania to be more competitive among surrounding districts and better retain employees, officials said.
“To summarize what I heard, modernization just gets us to being competitive with our local areas and if we don’t modernize—if we go with zero local money—than basically the train will be riding backwards and it will be extremely difficult to attract anyone new,” said Nicole Cole, School Board member for the Battlefield District.
The spending plan assumes an increase of $19 million from the state and $22 million from the federal government.
The increase in federal funding is larger than usual because it includes the pandemic relief funds. Those funds must be spent for the specific services outlined in the federal grant requirements.
The state funding increase will be used to cover a 5 percent pay raise for all positions mandated by the Virginia Department of Education’s standards of quality and for new positions required by the standards of quality.
State funding will also be used to raise the hourly pay for custodians to $15 per hour and the starting salary for bus drivers to $21 per hour.
Shrestha told the board that “in theory,” these workforce investments would be “a shared responsibility, whereby some of the responsibility falls on the state and some on the locality.”
The proposed budget with no local increase assumes that about $8 million in carryover funds from a previous fiscal year will be returned to the schools for the Health Reserve and Other Post Employment Benefits trust funds.
The School Board in December approved a spending plan for $14.6 million in carryover funds, which must now be approved by the Board of Supervisors.
School Board members Rabih Abuismail, Lisa Phelps and Kirk Twigg—who became chairman in January—voted against that spending plan.
Supervisors must hold a public hearing prior to voting on the plan for the carryover funds, but have not yet done so. In December, supervisors failed to set a date for the public hearing, with two votes on two motions failing in 3–3 ties.
At the Jan. 11 Board of Supervisors meeting, County Administrator Ed Petrovitch told supervisors that the school division’s finance department asked for a continued delay in scheduling the public hearing “to allow the new School Board to give them guidance.”
Supervisors did not approve any new local funding for the school division, aside from money for the payment of debt services, in 2020 or 2021.
Tuesday’s budget presentation noted that the local allocation for schools amounted to 42.7 percent of the county’s General Fund last year, compared with 61 percent in 2001.
Shrestha said during the presentation that 80 percent of the division’s operating budget is dedicated to workforce investment.
He presented data showing that non-compensation related expenditures in the current fiscal year’s $312 million budget—which includes federal pandemic relief grants—total about $33 million. Of that, $12 million went to instruction, $11.7 million to maintenance, $7.5 to technology, $3.8 million to administration and health and $2.9 million to transportation.
The division has regained students it lost during the pandemic, according to the presentation. Enrollment as of Jan. 19 was 24,005, exceeding the pre-pandemic fall 2019 count of 23,882.
Also for the first time, the number of minority students enrolled in the system exceeds the number of students who identify as white, Flenard said.
The fastest-growing population of students is those with English language learning needs. This population grew by 91 percent between 2015 and 2021, according to the presentation.
The special education population grew by 29 percent in that time and the minority population by 21 percent. The population of students identifying as white decreased by almost 15 percent.
The presentation also noted that the Spotsylvania system has a lower ratio of central office and school staff for every 1,000 students than Fredericksburg, Stafford, Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties, according to Virginia Department of Education data.
Following the presentation, School Board members had a chance to ask questions and offer initial thoughts on the proposed budget.
Abuismail said he would like to see the division hire more new school counselors on top of the three new positions that are required to comply with state mandates. He noted that the number of risk assessments conducted for students at all grade levels the first semester of this year already exceed totals for all of last school year.
Phelps said she would like to see what it would look like to modernize the salary scale for support staff in addition to teachers. The teacher salary scale modernization is not part of the no-local increase budget.
Shelley said the division needs much more than what is included in the proposed budget, even beyond the $8.2 million in unfunded needs.
“What bothers me most is, we’re expecting zero local transfer [increase]. That I don’t understand,” Shelley said. “There should be more money coming from the locality based on state codes. I hope this board has more priorities to say, ‘County government, you need to be paying the schools more money for the kids of this county.’ ”
