Report on Stafford Schools' convocation event promises culture change, new policy

Stafford County Public Schools will develop a new policy and regulations governing how major events are planned and executed, division Superintendent Thomas Taylor told the School Board on Tuesday.

The board held a special meeting at which Taylor presented a report on the Aug. 5 all-staff convocation event at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, which ended early after almost 100 staff members required treatment for heat-related illness.

Taylor discussed the some of the findings and conclusions detailed in the 16-page report and promised that his team will develop a new policy for the board to consider.

"We will bring that to the governance committee, because there are a lot of lessons learned," he said.

The report included a timeline of events leading up to the convocation, starting with the earliest planning discussions in February; the division's self-initiated report to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration; findings and concerns; next steps; an initial financial report; and frequently asked questions.

Taylor said inconsistent communication both before and during the event, and inadequate planning and onsite logistics led to the trouble experienced by staff that morning.

The cloud cover that had been forecast for the morning of Aug. 5 dissipated earlier than anticipated, according to the report, leaving staff sitting in direct sun.

Due to a traffic backup that occurred while buses were dropping off staff at the stadium, some employees had been sitting in the sun for about 60 minutes before the event started.

The first staff member reported feeling ill about 10:30 a.m. and Taylor decided at 10:54 a.m. to end the program early.

The planned dismissal procedure was altered to "expedite" the procedure, but it resulted in staff from some schools being directed to their buses without receiving lunch and additional water, while other staff were waiting in concession lines, resulting in delays getting to their buses.

There were also "significant" telecommunications issues during the event, Taylor said.

The school division's radios were being reprogrammed by the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, according to the report. The venue provided four radios to division staff and three were worn by venue staff.

"We had limited access to radio support and with that many cellphone users in one place at one time, critical communications were not being communicated at the times they needed to be communicated," Taylor said. "We believe that this was definitely one of the critical failures that inhibited this event from being more successful."

Taylor said planning for large-scale events will start 12 months in advance with input from the school division's department of safety, security and risk management, as well as local law enforcement, emergency management and fire and rescue departments to develop emergency plans.

There will be multiple "full walkthroughs" of events in advance; clearly developed metrics for assessing if the weather will accommodate outdoor activities; and working on-site telecommunications and an appropriate backup plan, the report promises.

Taylor also said the biggest challenge will be for the school division to create a culture that supports staff in expressing concerns and disagreement.

"This is something that I think we all need to focus on moving forward as an organization—in particular, me and my leadership team as we try to move forward and try to create a school system that is unified in support of this board’s vision and mission," he said.

School Board members thanked Taylor for putting together the report.

"This is what we wanted from you," board member Susan Randall said. "I appreciate the time and effort it took in putting together this report. I'm grateful that our staff members that were in harms’ way are feeling much better now and I’m grateful for the people that helped them."

Earlier this month, the Stafford Education Association put out a statement requesting that staff receive restitution payments and be forgiven for any leave taken as a result of the convocation.

The board did not discuss those requests Tuesday.