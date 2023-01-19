Richmond Circuit Court dismisses appeal of Mark Taylor's licensure

The Richmond Circuit Court on Thursday dismissed Spotsylvania School Board member Nicole Cole's appeal of the Virginia Board of Education's decision to grant a superintendent's license to Mark Taylor.

Judge Patricia West dismissed the case based on lack of standing, citing the 2021 case Peed v. Virginia Department of Transportation, which narrowly defines who has standing to appeal an administrative decision by a state agency.

"I don't like the outcome, but that is not my job," West said before issuing her ruling. "My job is to apply the law. I'm sympathetic to the facts [of the case] but I have to apply the law."

According to the decision in Peed, only an "aggrieved party" can appeal a case decision by a state agency, and a "party" is understood to be only someone who is directly affected by the decision.

The Board of Education was represented during Thursday's hearing by Adam Kane, a lawyer with the Attorney General's Office.

Kane argued that in the case of Taylor's licensure, the only affected parties who have standing to appeal the decision are Taylor and the Board of Education.

Attorney Charles King, representing Cole and fellow petitioner Aubrey Litchfield, attempted the argue that Cole, as a member of the School Board tasked with hiring a properly-licensed superintendent, can be considered a party aggrieved by the decision to license Taylor, but was not successful.

Cole's petition argues that the BOE erred in granting a license to Taylor because he does not meet the qualifications required of school division superintendents by Virginia Code.

West only heard arguments related to standing on Thursday.

Cole said she intends to appeal the dismissal of the case.