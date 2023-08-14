The teaching certificate of Xavier Downs, the new principal at Riverbend High School, was suspended in Texas for five years after allegations that he “submitted falsified information” to the Virginia Department of Education in 2013, according to the Texas Education Agency, or TEA.

The human resources director for the Waco Independent School District and the manager of a leadership training organization were prepared to testify at trial that they did not see or sign forms that Downs submitted to the VDOE with their signatures, according to documents obtained by The Free Lance–Star.

The matter was settled following mediation. According to the Nov. 4, 2014, final order in the matter, which was signed by both Downs and a representative of the Texas State Board for Educator Certification, the board found there was “satisfactory evidence supporting the allegations” of having submitted falsified information to warrant disciplinary action against Downs.

TEA also alleged that Downs “knowingly or intentionally misrepresented his employment history” in his application for employment with two Texas school divisions. This allegation was not addressed in the final order.

Downs, who was appointed principal of Riverbend this summer, was also denied a license from the Virginia Department of Education in October 2013.

According to the VDOE’s website, Downs does not yet have a Virginia educator’s license. He does have an active principal and superintendent license in Alaska, where he worked immediately prior to coming to Spotsylvania.

Downs was principal of Kotlik School, which serves students in preschool through 12th grade and had a total enrollment of 153 as of the 2021–22 school year, according to the Alaska Department of Education.

Riverbend High School had 1,998 students enrolled last school year, according to the Virginia Department of Education’s school quality report.

The probated suspension issued in 2014 allowed Downs to continue serving as an assistant principal with the conditions that he not serve as a principal “or equivalent” during the five-year suspension; that he not “handle or oversee secured testing material without direct supervision”; and that he not “sign or oversee official documentation submitted to the State or Federal government” on behalf of the school district without an additional signature from another certified educator.

The Free Lance–Star reached out to Downs about the matter. In an email, Downs wrote, “My position is to do the best I can for the Riverbend learning community and the students and faculty under my stewardship.”

TEA initially filed a petition against Downs in March 2014, while he had an active Texas educator certificate. The petition alleges that Downs applied to the VDOE for a teaching license and that his application included discrepancies in the dates of his employment with the Waco Independent School District.

It also alleges that Downs’ application included “purported” signatures from the Waco school division’s director of human resources and the manager of the McNeil Educational Leadership Foundation, a Dallas-based principal certification and leadership training organization.

The petition states that the VDOE conducted a Superintendent’s Investigative Panel hearing on Downs’ application on Sept. 13, 2013, which he did not attend, and that the panel unanimously recommended that the application be denied “based on submission of falsified information.”

In his response, filed in April 2014 by his attorney, Downs maintained that he submitted an accurate account of his Texas employment history to the VDOE and “adamantly” denied the forging of any signatures.

Downs stated that he applied for the VDOE license “at the behest of the Virginia institution through which he is pursuing an advanced degree in education” and did not attend the hearing or appeal the denial of his Virginia license because of the cost involved in traveling from Texas to Virginia and in hiring an attorney.

Downs’ response demanded “strict proof” of the allegations against him.

In August 2014, TEA filed a notice of intent to use certified copies of public or business records from the VDOE, the McNeil Educational Leadership Foundation and the Manor (Texas) Independent School District at trial in the matter.

According to an Oct. 30, 2014 pre-mediation submission from TEA’s attorney, the admissions and certification manager for the McNeil Educational Leadership Foundation and the human resources director for the Waco school division were prepared to testify at trial that they did not see or sign the forms that Downs submitted to the VDOE with their signatures.

According to the pre-mediation submission, Downs told a TEA investigator that the whole matter was “a huge misunderstanding” with the VDOE and that he had “no idea” how the signatures ended up on the forms.

Downs’ Texas certificate was under probated suspension from 2014 to 2019. He currently has a valid principal and superintendent certificate from Texas, as well as Alaska.