Riverbend High School students hold protest against removing library books

Riverbend High School students held a protest Wednesday morning against a move to purge library shelves of books some consider offensive.

"It's ignorance that causes bad choices, not knowledge" read a sign held by one student, and another read "We trust our librarians."

The students were protesting a vote by the Spotsylvania School Board last week to remove "sexually explicit" books from library shelves, after the parent of a Riverbend student complained.

The parent cited LGBTQ+ content as being of concern, as well as two specific books—"Call Me By Your Name" by André Aciman, which is about a romantic relationship developing between a 17-year-old boy and 24-year-old man, and "33 Snowfish by Adam Rapp, which concerns homeless teens attempting to escape from sexual abuse and drug addiction.

Two School Board members—Rabih Abuismail and Kirk Twigg—responded that they would like to see such books "thrown on a fire" and that "many would like to see these books before we burn them."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}