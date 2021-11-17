Riverbend High School students hold protest against removing library books

Riverbend High School students held a protest Wednesday morning against a move to purge library shelves of books some consider offensive.
"It's ignorance that causes bad choices, not knowledge" read a sign held by one student, and another read "We trust our librarians."
The students were protesting a vote by the Spotsylvania School Board last week to remove "sexually explicit" books from library shelves, after the parent of a Riverbend student complained.
The parent cited LGBTQ+ content as being of concern, as well as two specific books—"Call Me By Your Name" by André Aciman, which is about a romantic relationship developing between a 17-year-old boy and 24-year-old man, and "33 Snowfish by Adam Rapp, which concerns homeless teens attempting to escape from sexual abuse and drug addiction.
Two School Board members—Rabih Abuismail and Kirk Twigg—responded that they would like to see such books "thrown on a fire" and that "many would like to see these books before we burn them."
This week, the board rescinded the vote to remove the books, after receiving a legal opinion from its attorney finding the vote unconstitutional. The vote to rescind the order came at a marathon meeting Monday, during which school community members spoke for four and a half hours, nearly all opposed to removing books.
Abuismail and Twigg did not support the motion to rescind the vote and the issue is expected to come back in January, when they will be among a new majority on the School Board.
Riverbend student Liam Thompson, who organized Wednesday's protest, said on Monday that he was outraged by the board's actions.
"This is evocative of fascism," he said. "We need to hold our elected officials accountable."
Thompson said he thinks some members of the board are "uncomfortable with LGBTQ+ individuals and are discriminating against them under the guise of 'sexually explicit.'"
Two students who attended the protest at Riverbend held signs reading "My existence is not explicit" and "I am not sexually explicit."
Thompson said removing all sexually explicit books would "decimate" library shelves.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele