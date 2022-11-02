'Rock Out Knock Out Homelessness' event this weekend will help homeless students in Spotsylvania

The number of children identified as homeless in Spotsylvania County Public Schools this year is high, and the needs of these children and their families have grown exponentially, officials say.

"We’re already at 370 identified homeless students and last year we ended the year with about 506," said Michelle Swisher, the school division's McKinney-Vento liaison. "We will see that number increase."

To assist these families, the school division's social work team will hold Rock Out Knock Out Homelessness this weekend at the Southpoint Walmart.

The goal of the event is to restock Treasure House, a food and supplies pantry located at Massaponax High School where homeless families, as well as those living in poverty, can shop for needed new items for free.

Members of the community are invited to shop this weekend for items to stock Treasure House, Swisher said. Social workers are hoping to fill a box truck with nonperishable food, personal hygiene items, household and school supplies.

"We'll have student volunteers working to hand out flyers," Swisher said. "People will get a list when they walk in the store of needed items—air fryers, crock pots, laundry detergent. Anything you use on a daily basis—that's what we need."

The McKinney–Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that ensures homeless children receive the services they need to stay in school, including transportation to and from school free of charge, allowing them to continue attending the school where they were enrolled when they became homeless, regardless of where they now live.

Local school districts must appoint liaisons to ensure that school staff are aware of these rights, to provide public notice to homeless families and to facilitate access to school and transportation services.

Students who are identified as homeless under McKinney-Vento meet the traditional definition of homelessness in that they might be living in cars, campgrounds, abandoned buildings or emergency shelters.

But students who are living in hotels or motels or who are "doubled-up" in a house with other families also receive services under McKinney-Vento.

"We had a student [who was doubled-up] and when asked what she needed, she said, 'I'd like a pillow,'" Swisher said. "She was using her jacket. Those are the needs we're talking about."

This would have been Rock Out Knock Out Homelessness's 12th year, had there not been a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Swisher said.

Treasure House, which is 100% donation-supported, is low on supplies.

"We need this event to happen because we don’t have a lot of stuff on our shelves right now," she said.

Swisher said expects the number of homeless families to climb in the month of November.

"We have been receiving a lot of calls from people who are facing eviction this month," she said. "The cost of everything has gone up, and we're not talking about 50-cents, costs have gone up quite a bit. That is impacting families on a tight budget."

Rock Out Knock Out Homelessness will take place Friday from 4–8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Walmart at 10001 Southpoint Parkway.

For more information about Treasure House or this weekend's event, call Swisher at 540/834-2500, ext. 1030, or email mswisher@spotsylvania.k12.va.us.