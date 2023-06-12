Local school divisions are working hard to fill staff vacancies before the new school year starts in early August, but Spotsylvania County has the most work to do.

Of the five school divisions in Planning District 16, Spotsylvania has the most vacancies to fill.

According to a summary that was provided by the human resources department to the School Board last week, the division has 227 licensed teaching positions to fill, as well as 123 classified positions — which include support staff and non-instructional positions — and 40 transportation positions.

The total number of vacancies as of June 8 was 390, or 12% of all positions, up from 9% in July 2022.

In a June 9 division-wide message, Superintendent Mark Taylor told the school community that "positions are available for anyone with a bachelor’s degree and a heart for kids."

During a special School Board meeting held on June 8, board member Nicole Cole asked Taylor if the division has a plan for filling the vacancies.

"At what point is it an issue in regards to being able to open certain schools, if there are high levels of vacancies in certain schools?" Cole asked.

In response, Taylor said he appreciated Cole's concern but that it is "gratuitously inflammatory" to talk about not being able to open certain schools.

"Recruitment is still active," he said. "The HR team is working overtime. We are doing everything we can to recruit and fill positions."

The School Board at its regular meeting on Monday evening will consider a proposal to temporarily reclassify up to 30 full-time teaching positions so they can be filled by paraprofessionals serving as interim teachers.

Interim teachers must have, at a minimum, an associate's degree or 60 college credits, be enrolled in an educator preparation program and have the equivalent of one year of "successful experience working with students," according to the agenda for Monday's meeting.

In March, the School Board approved two new hiring-related resolutions, one authorizing the superintendent to hire non-contracted employees and the other authorizing the board chair to approve licensed hires.

Both resolutions waive the requirement that the full board vote on all hires and have the stated intent of expediting the hiring process in the "extremely competitive" labor market.

Stafford County school division spokesman Hunter Berry said this week that the division has about 130 licensed teaching positions open — about 5% of all licensed positions.

"We have already filled two-thirds of our open licensed positions (195 positions filled) for the 2023–2024 school year with inspiring new staff who chose Stafford schools and we look forward to filling the rest," Berry wrote in an email to the Free Lance–Star.

The vacant positions include 15 K–5 classroom teachers, two grades 6–12 math teachers and 43 special education teachers.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, special education, elementary classroom and middle school math teaching positions are among the most difficult to staff, and there is a critical shortage of teachers with endorsements in those areas.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools but did not provide a breakdown of the teaching vacancies.

King George County has 62 total positions to fill, spokeswoman Amanda Higgins said last week — about 8% of all division positions.

The vacancies include five elementary classroom teachers, two math teachers and 12 special education teachers.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools has 26 positions to fill for the upcoming school year — about 4% of all positions.

Vacancies include eight elementary classroom teachers, two math teachers and six special education teachers.

Caroline County has 35 unfilled positions, including four elementary classroom teachers, two middle school math teachers and five special education teachers.