An answer to the question, “What is the single greatest threat to children today?” came to Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton quickly, but he asked his daughters, students at James Monroe High School, for their thoughts.

Both of them had the same answer, and it was the same as his answer — social media.

“I believe social media led to two homicides involving young people in our city this year,” Layton said Thursday morning at a community roundtable hosted by Fredericksburg City Public Schools.

The topic of the roundtable, which is the sixth such event hosted by the school division, was safety.

“This is a timely and critical conversation,” said division superintendent Marci Catlett.

Layton participated in a panel discussion at the event, along with Fredericksburg Sheriff Scott Foster; Fire Chief Mike Jones; Allison Balmes-John, the population health manager for the Rappahannock Area Health District; and Brandie Williams, deputy executive director of the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board.

Foster said that to him, the greatest threat to children is a lack of family support. Jones said it’s complacency and a lack of situational awareness. For Balmes-John, the mental health crisis that many youth are experiencing is their biggest threat, and for Williams, it’s all of the above, plus the lingering trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All of our children need help,” Williams stressed.

The purpose of Thursday’s event was to update those present — parents, school division staff, City Council and School Board members and representatives from organizations such as the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Empowerhouse, the Rappahannock United Way, Mary Washington Healthcare, FailSafe-ERA, St. George’s Episcopal Church and more — on safety measures the division has implemented and identify ways the community can help ensure student safety.

Deputy superintendent Matt Eberhardt asked attendees to reflect on the biggest threats of their childhoods, which likely included cars, drugs and “stranger danger.”

He said children today still face those threats and many more, such as social media, an over-reliance on technology, poor relationship skills and gun violence.

Eberhardt identified a long list of factors that triple a student’s risk of violent or dangerous behavior if the student experiences just two of them.

They include past violent or aggressive behavior; access to guns or other weapons; past suicide attempts or threats; family history of violent behavior or suicide attempts; blaming others and/or unwilling to accept responsibility for one’s own action; recent experience of humiliation, shame, loss, or rejection; bullying or intimidating peers or younger children; being a victim of abuse or neglect; witnessing abuse or violence in the home; mental illness, such as depression, mania, psychosis, or bipolar disorder; use of alcohol or illicit drugs; disciplinary problems at school or in the community; poor peer relationships and/or social isolation; and little or no supervision or support from parents or other caring adults.

The school division has been proactive in working to ensure that it is prepared to respond to a violent event, said Angie Roenke, safety and operations coordinator.

“We have worked hard to build a close working relationship with our local law enforcement, and what we have is very unique,” Roenke said.

Law enforcement and emergency responders have badge access to school buildings and dispatchers have live, real-time access to school security cameras. The police department has school resource officers assigned to all four division schools and the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office provides deputies to assist with morning drop-off at the elementary schools.

Since last year, the school division has installed breach kits in every entry vestibule, stop-the-bleed kits in every classroom, 3M safety film on exterior windows and advanced weapons detection systems at Walker-Grant and James Monroe.

“Purchasing the weapons detection systems was game-changing,” Layton said.

Following the safety update and panel discussion, attendees had small-group discussion about how the community can help keep students and staff safe at school.

“This has been a valuable morning,” Catlett said at the end of the event. “There is enough work here for all of you.”