Schools announce plans for in-person graduation ceremonies

Five Fredericksburg-area school divisions have announced plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021.
Stafford County Public Schools will hold ceremonies at all five high schools for more than 2,400 graduating seniors.
Each school will host six separate ceremonies on June 11 and 12. All ceremonies will be livestreamed for friends and family unable to attend.
“Appropriate health protocols will be in place at each high school,” division spokesperson Sandra Osborn wrote in a press release about graduation plans. “No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, a positive diagnostic test for COVID-19 ten days prior to the ceremony, or those who have a known exposure to a COVID-19 case 14 days prior to the ceremony, is permitted to attend in-person graduation.”
Fredericksburg City Public Schools will hold an in-person graduation ceremony on May 27 at the Fredericksburg Nationals stadium.
In case of rain, the event will be held at James Monroe High School.
King George County Public Schools is planning for a group ceremony in the high school stadium as well as individual ceremonies for those who requested them.
The outdoor commencement event will be held May 21.
Individual ceremonies for graduates and up to 10 friends or family members will be held in time slots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 22.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools is also offering graduates a choice between a group ceremony or an individual ceremony.
There will be two outdoor ceremonies on May 22 at each of the five county high schools. Events will be at 8 and 11 a.m., or later in the day in case of rain.
Individual ceremonies will be held at the high schools in the afternoon and evening from May 24 to May 28. Students can sign up for a time slot.
Caroline County Public Schools will also hold in-person commencement for the class of 2021 on May 21.
Virginia governor Ralph Northam in March announced guidelines for safe in-person commencement ceremonies, which include a cap of 5,000 people or 30 percent of venue capacity for outdoor events, whichever is less.
Events held indoors may have up to 500 people, or 30 percent of the venue capacity, whichever is less.
Attendees must wear masks and follow other guidelines to ensure proper distancing.
