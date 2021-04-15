Schools announce plans for in-person graduation ceremonies

Five Fredericksburg-area school divisions have announced plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021.

Stafford County Public Schools will hold ceremonies at all five high schools for more than 2,400 graduating seniors.

Each school will host six separate ceremonies on June 11 and 12. All ceremonies will be livestreamed for friends and family unable to attend.

“Appropriate health protocols will be in place at each high school,” division spokesperson Sandra Osborn wrote in a press release about graduation plans. “No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, a positive diagnostic test for COVID-19 ten days prior to the ceremony, or those who have a known exposure to a COVID-19 case 14 days prior to the ceremony, is permitted to attend in-person graduation.”

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will hold an in-person graduation ceremony on May 27 at the Fredericksburg Nationals stadium.

In case of rain, the event will be held at James Monroe High School.

King George County Public Schools is planning for a group ceremony in the high school stadium as well as individual ceremonies for those who requested them.

The outdoor commencement event will be held May 21.