September Students of the Month

Muhammad Muneeb, the son of Lubna Mushtag and Muhammad Akhtar, is a senior at Chancellor High School. Muhammad serves as president of the SCA and Key Club, captain of the academic team, and executive board member of the senior class. He is an AP Capstone diploma candidate. Muhammad has earned an academic letter and bars. He has volunteered through National Honor Society and Student Council Association, at Central Rappahannock Regional Library and Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic, and he has done political phone banking. Muhammad is designing a haute couture fashion line and is writing a cookbook. Muhammad has applied to Columbia University and intends to double major in finance and international relations.
Jacob Jenkins, the son of Christine Hopkins and Jim Hopkins, is a senior at Colonial Forge High School. Jacob is a member of National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Environmental Club, Red Cross, HOSA and Writer Center. He has been named to the Gold Honors roll all four years of high school and has earned as academic letter. Jacob is a four-year member of marching band, and he has been named all-district band, concert and symphonic, and all-county band. Jacob has been a member of the varsity cross-country and winter and spring track teams, and he has won many awards. He has volunteered at community 5Ks. Jacob plans to attend a four-year university to study mechanical or electrical engineering while participating in an ROTC unit. After college, he hopes to serve in the military and pursue a master’s degree.
Ethan Jones is a senior at Courtland High School. Ethan is the leader of the FCA, a representative on Student Council, and a member of National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. Ethan has been a part of the cross-country program for all four years of high school, and he has played junior varsity and varsity baseball. Ethan has maintained a high GPA through AP and Dual Enrollment classes.
Parker Ford, the son of Mark and Shannon Ford, is a senior at Fredericksburg Christian School. Parker holds a 4.2 GPA and has received the ACSI Distinguished Christian Student Award for Outstanding Academics, Leadership, Athletics and Christian Service during his years in high school. He is a senior class officer, holding the position of historian, and is vice president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Parker has lettered in varsity baseball and swimming, earning first-team all-conference in baseball for 2021, and all-conference swimmer in 2019 and 2020. He is captain of the varsity swim team. Parker attends Lifepoint Church, where he has served as a small group leader for middle school students. Parker enjoys traveling for baseball, rock climbing and playing golf with his family. He will attend college, where he plans to pursue a career in the FBI or in orthopedics.
Gianni Allen, the son of Latrease Frazier, is a senior at James Monroe High School. Gianni is a member of the Monroe Singers and the varsity football team where he earned all-district honorable mention as a defensive back. He has served his community through the Ceili Leahy Day of Service, serving on the planning committee and as a team leader. Gianni plans to attend a four-year college for education and athletics.
Nathaniel Quance, the son of Jared and Tracey Quance, is a senior at Massaponax High School. Nathaniel is a longtime student of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He has earned many ranks and successfully competed in tournaments. He also found a love for football and enjoys success there as well. These days, his commitment to Panthers football leaves little time for alternative extracurricular activities, but it’s been an extremely rewarding and awarding journey. Nathaniel has lettered in academics and athletics every year since freshman year, and he was named first-team all-district defensive end and second-team all-district tight end. Of all the classes he has taken at Ponax, he enjoyed honors biology most, thanks to Mrs. Clements and his best friends. Nathaniel is reviewing football offers to a handful of schools. He plans to pursue a degree in athletic training and become a football coach.
Erika Hayward is a full IB senior at Mountain View High School. Erika is a member of the school’s step team, which has become one of her favorite things about school this year. After graduation, Erika plans to attend Penn State to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology before pursuing a master’s and doctorate in psychology at Spelman College.
Autumn Crawford, the daughter of Cassandra and Rushawn Crawford, is a senior at Riverbend High School. Autumn is a member of the Virginia Junior Classical League Equity Committee, specifically working in the scholarship and education subcommittees. She leads the RISE (ReInvent the School Environment) Cultural Awareness Committee and is an administrative assistant for Teen Enrichment Network. Autumn has served the Latin Club as president and secretary, and she has served as Latin Honor Society president. She has also participated in the US National Chemistry Olympiad and advanced to the national exam. Autumn is a member of SCA, Spectrum, Girls Who Code, Interclub Council, Asian Cultural Alliance, E Glow (End Global warming), Key Club and National Society of High School Scholars. Autumn has received the William and Mary Leadership Award, AP Scholar Award, Outstanding Achievement in AP European History, Outstanding Latin V student. Autumn is a junior usher and participates in DOVES (Dedicated Obedient Victorious Empowered Sisters) at Mount Hope Baptist Church. Autumn plans to attend North Carolina Central University to major in biochemistry and study diseases.
Katherine Sale, the daughter of Perri Sale and Scott Sale, is a senior at Spotsylvania High School. Katherine is vice president of National Honor Society, and she is a member of the STAND committee and the Principal’s Advisory Committee. She has been named to the A honor roll. Katherine volunteers at Kidspoint at Lifepoint Church and at Impact Mission Camp. Katherine will attend Longwood University to major in elementary education.
Olivia Stocks, the daughter of Lucinda and Phillip Stocks, is a senior at Stafford High School. Olivia has served as secretary and senior vice president of Key Club, vice president and president of Science National Honor Society, devotion leader for Fellowship of Christian Athletes, historian of the junior class and tutor at the Learning Exchange. She has also been a member of National Honor Society and Chamber Choir. Olivia is a student in the Commonwealth Governor’s School and has received the CGS All Disciplinary Award. She has also received the William and Mary Leadership Award, academic letters and was named a Summa Cum Laude Scholar. She was a German Governor’s Language Academy selection and a National Merit Scholarship Program selection. She was named to Virginia Girls State and a College Board AP Scholar with Honors. Olivia has been a member of the varsity track and field team and the varsity field hockey team, which she serves as captain and has been named first-team all-district and first-team all-area. Olivia volunteers through Christ Lutheran Church. Olivia plans to double major in international relations and economics at the College of William and Mary while continuing her field hockey career.
Justin Polcha, the son of John and Amy Polcha, was selected Student of the Month for August at Stafford High School. Justin has served as vice president and president of Key Club, senior vice president of Spanish Club, secretary of National Science Honor Society and a tutor at Learning Exchange. He has also been a member of National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, National Math Honor Society, Science Olympiad, Best Buddies, Model UN and Tribe Chiefs. Justin was named AP Scholar with Distinction, AP Spanish Student of the Year and earned a seal of biliteracy in Spanish. He is a certified mechanical drafter and Python/Java Script certified. Justin is an Eagle Scout and a Red Cross certified lifeguard. Justin has also been a member of the varsity cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track teams. He is all-state in the 1600m and a two-time selection for all-area and all-state cross-country teams. Justin plans to double major in electrical engineering and nanoscience at Virginia Tech while continuing to run cross-country and track.