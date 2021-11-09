September Students of the Month

Katherine Sale , the daughter of Perri Sale and Scott Sale, is a senior at Spotsylvania High School . Katherine is vice president of National Honor Society, and she is a member of the STAND committee and the Principal’s Advisory Committee. She has been named to the A honor roll. Katherine volunteers at Kidspoint at Lifepoint Church and at Impact Mission Camp. Katherine will attend Longwood University to major in elementary education.

Olivia Stocks, the daughter of Lucinda and Phillip Stocks, is a senior at Stafford High School. Olivia has served as secretary and senior vice president of Key Club, vice president and president of Science National Honor Society, devotion leader for Fellowship of Christian Athletes, historian of the junior class and tutor at the Learning Exchange. She has also been a member of National Honor Society and Chamber Choir. Olivia is a student in the Commonwealth Governor’s School and has received the CGS All Disciplinary Award. She has also received the William and Mary Leadership Award, academic letters and was named a Summa Cum Laude Scholar. She was a German Governor’s Language Academy selection and a National Merit Scholarship Program selection. She was named to Virginia Girls State and a College Board AP Scholar with Honors. Olivia has been a member of the varsity track and field team and the varsity field hockey team, which she serves as captain and has been named first-team all-district and first-team all-area. Olivia volunteers through Christ Lutheran Church. Olivia plans to double major in international relations and economics at the College of William and Mary while continuing her field hockey career.