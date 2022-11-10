Shaun Harper to speak as part of Germanna Community Conversations

Shaun Harper, founder and executive director of the University of Southern California Race and Equity Center and a member of the National Board of Education Sciences, will speak this evening as part of Germanna's Community Conversations series.

Harper, who is also a professor of education and business at USC, will talk about how creating a classroom climate of success for underserved students can lead to more equitable outcomes for all students.

A consultant and author of 12 books and more than 100 articles, Harper was previously appointed to former president Barack Obama's My Brother’s Keeper Alliance national advisory council.

He served on the education policy committee for Joe Biden's presidential campaign in 2020 and was appointed by Biden to the National Board of Education Sciences last month.

The 15-member board approves research priorities for the Institute of Education Sciences, an independent, nonpartisan branch of the U.S. Department of Education that is charged with supporting research to improve for education practice and policy in K–12 and higher education.

The free online discussion will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Registration is required at germanna.edu/conversations.