Some UMW board members have concerns about university endowment

Several members of the University of Mary Washington’s Board of Visitors are concerned about the university’s $60 million to $65 million endowment, which is held and managed by the private University of Mary Washington Foundation.
The board members would like a better understanding of the foundation’s finances.
“I cannot feel comfortable until we have exercised every option and resource we have available to put our hands around this problem. There has to be a way for us to ensure [the endowment has] safeguards,” BOV member Leopoldo Martínez said at the board’s annual planning retreat, which was held virtually July 22–24.
“That can be part of a conversation with the foundation,” Martínez continued. “How can we make sure we have the safeguards and the minimum reporting we need to be confident, because I am not confident.”
Paul Messplay, UMW’s chief financial officer and vice president for administration and finance, told the board at its annual planning retreat late last month that revenue from Eagle Village is down “80 percent.” The 23-acre mixed-use development across U.S. 1 from the UMW’s Fredericksburg campus is anchored by Giant. The foundation purchased and developed the propertyin 2009 and 2010.
Several businesses, including Sweet Frog and the Home Team Grill closed during the pandemic (a new restaurant has opened in the former Home Team Grill space) and “a lot of others are barely hanging on,” Messplay said. The development also includes office space and the Hyatt Place Hotel, which Messplay said is “struggling.”
Messplay told the board that the foundation is working with Bank of America to restructure the debt it owes on the development.
“That’s a real issue for them, to make the debt payment associated with the retail space,” he said. “It’s going to come to a head fairly quickly.”
Foundation CEO Jeff Rountree said in an email to The Free Lance–Star Friday that, “We are not sure what Mr. Messplay is alluding to as this does not appear to be applicable to our commercial assets at Eagle Village.”
The UMW Foundation is an independent and separately incorporated 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is responsible for receiving and managing donations, real estate and other resources in support of the university. Its most recent tax filing available on Guidestar, made in 2019, reported total assets of $184.4 million and a net asset or fund balance of $33.7 million.
UMW in June closed on the purchase of the Eagle Landing student apartment building and the William Street student apartments—as well as the pedestrian bridge across U.S. 1 and a portion of the nearby parking deck—from the foundation.
UMW President Troy Paino said in an interview Aug. 3 that the purchase was made using Virginia state bonds and the purpose was to lower the annual debt paid on those buildings by using public instead of private financing.
The debt service on Eagle Landing was driving up the cost of all university housing, Paino said.
“Lowering the annual debt service will give us a little more flexibility in terms of pricing for students, so we consider it to be in the best interest of students and families,” Paino said.
The total purchase price was $97.8 million, of which $2.2 million came from the foundation’s debt reserve account administered by Bank of America, Paino said.
Rountree said in an email that the purchase “simply consolidates all ownership of UMW student housing with the University, especially since UMW was already playing a significant role in managing those student housing assets.”
Regarding the endowment, Paino said in an interview that, “We are very confident in [its] management.”
At the BOV retreat in July, he said “the last he heard,” the endowment had weathered recent market fluctuations “relatively well,” but he also mentioned a letter sent in February to the foundation that he said put the foundation “on notice that the BOV is paying attention.”
Paino said in an interview that there has been no response from the foundation to the letter.
BOV member Rhonda VanLowe said she sees the need to “be aggressive” in communicating with the foundation.
“We need to have a very clear picture on what’s going on and what they’re doing,” she said.
Rountree did not answer a question about the current value of the endowment.
“The UMW Endowment is currently outperforming our peer group in the 3-year average bracket as reported by the National Association of College and University Business Officers and TIAA Study of Endowments benchmarks,” he wrote in an email.
In addition to money from the endowment, which supports scholarships and other academic programs, the foundation has in the past directed some unrestricted funds to support other university programs, Paino said.
Since the foundation is no longer receiving revenue from student housing, that extra financial support is no longer part of the university’s budget.
According to UMW’s 2021–22 budget and six-year plan, foundation support that is being cut includes $60,000 for disability insurance premiums for faculty participating in an optional retirement program and approximately $26,000 for the James Monroe Museum and Gari Melchers Home and Studio, which are owned by the state and administered by UMW.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele