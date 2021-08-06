Some UMW board members have concerns about university endowment

Several members of the University of Mary Washington’s Board of Visitors are concerned about the university’s $60 million to $65 million endowment, which is held and managed by the private University of Mary Washington Foundation.

The board members would like a better understanding of the foundation’s finances.

“I cannot feel comfortable until we have exercised every option and resource we have available to put our hands around this problem. There has to be a way for us to ensure [the endowment has] safeguards,” BOV member Leopoldo Martínez said at the board’s annual planning retreat, which was held virtually July 22–24.

“That can be part of a conversation with the foundation,” Martínez continued. “How can we make sure we have the safeguards and the minimum reporting we need to be confident, because I am not confident.”

Paul Messplay, UMW’s chief financial officer and vice president for administration and finance, told the board at its annual planning retreat late last month that revenue from Eagle Village is down “80 percent.” The 23-acre mixed-use development across U.S. 1 from the UMW’s Fredericksburg campus is anchored by Giant. The foundation purchased and developed the propertyin 2009 and 2010.