A series of specialty academies could be coming to Stafford County high schools as early as next fall.

These “schools within schools” would provide specialized instruction with an emphasis on preparing students for careers in engineering and skilled trades, health science, aviation, business and others through four-year course pathways.

Michael Bolling, the division’s director of academic programs, first presented plans for the specialty academies to the School Board in March. He presented updates to the board at a work session in July and again on Tuesday.

The two specialty academies that are proposed to open next school year are an Academy for Leadership and International Relations at Mountain View High School and an Academy for Engineering and Design at Stafford High School.

In fall 2025, the division is planning to open an academy for health science and human services at Brooke Point High School and an academy for business and entrepreneurship, potentially at Colonial Forge High School.

High School #6, which is scheduled to open in fall 2026, is proposed to house an academy for media science and visual and performing arts. An academy for aviation and logistics is also being proposed to open, possibly at North Stafford High School, that year.

Specialty academies are offered in Arlington, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Henrico, Loudoun, Prince William and Virginia Beach public schools. These are the seven largest school divisions in the state, according to the March 7 School Board presentation.

Stafford is the eighth largest school division in the state.

Staff say the academies would support two of the goals identified by the School Board in its strategic plan — “Ensure meaningful post-secondary outcomes for every student” and “Support high expectations for academic performance and expand opportunities for every student.”

The academies are not being designed to target high achieving students, staff said in a question-and-answer document that was provided to the School Board on Tuesday.

“We have great programming for already high achieving students. Some high achieving students may even want to attend a specialty program based on their interests — that’s great — however, our target is the middle achieving 70% of kids ... who are struggling to find engagement in school and desperately (need) inspiration and options for life after high school,” staff wrote.

The division’s existing academic programs for high achieving students include Commonwealth Governor’s School, International Baccalaureate and the Stafford Academy for Technology, which includes engineering, biomedical and information technology programs.

There are also existing travel career and technical education programs in automotive technology, nursing, cosmetology, culinary arts, skilled trades and teaching.

The planned new academies would offer pathways for students intending to immediately enter the workforce after high school, as well as for students who are planning to attend two, four or more years of college.

According to a survey of about 900 current high school parents that the division conducted early this spring, 60% indicated a willingness for their child to attend a specialty academy.

The Engineering and Skilled Trades Academy is being planned for a first-year cohort of 100 to 120 students. There would be an engineering pathway and a skilled trades — HVAC/plumbing, electricity, masonry, carpentry — pathway.

Startup costs for this academy include $250,000 in capital improvements to the facility and $250,000 for HVAC and plumbing equipment, according to the division’s budgeting document for the academies.

The division has secured $250,000 in private grants and federal CTE funding for the program.

The projected sustaining cost of this academy is $24,710 per year, according to the budgeting document.

In response to a question about whether there is space at Stafford High School for the programming, staff said the school is proposing to close down the automotive program.

“The principal does not intend to continue to the automotive program once current students have exited the program and would like to offer HVAC and plumbing instead. The automotive teacher is also retiring this year,” staff wrote.

The Leadership and International Relations Academy at Mountain View High School would have space for 90 to 105 students per cohort, according to the planning document, and would offer courses in leadership, “international perspectives/dynamics,” diplomacy, community service and advocacy and economics.

There would be two pathways, one resulting in an International Baccalaureate diploma and the other in “various leadership and management certifications.”

Staff estimate a startup cost of $246,000 for this academy, with a projected sustaining cost of just under $9,685 per year, according to the budgeting document.

At Tuesday’s work session, some School Board members expressed concern at the idea of opening the first two specialty academies as soon as next year.

“I still feel like we aren’t really engaging with the public to let them know some of the changes,” said Sarah Chase. “Getting rid of automotive is something that we need to let people know about.”

Chase and board member Elizabeth Warner asked staff to schedule a public hearing on the academy idea.

Board member Maureen Siegmund questioned whether the division should add to or change its high school programs “without having a stable middle school program.”

“I’m increasingly frustrated with the middle school program. It has changed every year,” she said. “This is a chicken-and-egg situation for me. Do we build a high school program that we base our middle school program off of, or do we have a stable middle school program on which to base our high school program?”

Chair Susan Randall said it might ease some anxieties to delay opening the first two academies to fall of 2025, though she said she would like to see them open “sooner rather than later.”

“I think we have solidly put in (Governor’s School) and IB and have taken care of those programs,” she said. “For me, (the academy idea) speaks to the heart of the majority and most of our students. This is the piece that I want to see succeed for them.”