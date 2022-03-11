Spotsy students asking for representation on School Board

One of the more than 50 speakers at the Nov. 15, 2021, Spotsylvania School Board meeting was Lauren Mullikin, a junior at Courtland High School.

It was the first meeting after the board voted to remove “sexually explicit” books from school library shelves and the community had lots to say about the issue.

“If you are scared of a community you are supposed to represent, this is not the job for you,” said Mullikin, accusing several members of the board of displaying anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments.

Since then, Mullikin and students at other county high schools haven’t stopped speaking at School Board meetings and advocating for better representation of student interests.

Among other requests, they are asking for the establishment of a student advisory board and for a student representative to be seated on the dais at School Board meetings.

“I think a lot of times, people overlook what we say and disregard us,” Mullikin said. “We’ve seen people online saying they don’t think we write our speeches, but it’s all been us. This is our idea.”

There has been an uptick in student participation at School Board meetings since last year, when students were among community members asking for school to be open for in-person instruction and then for personal choice in whether or not to mask.

There has been even more student participation since two board members spoke in favor of burning books at the Nov. 9, 2021, meeting, and there are signs that the board is listening.

Last month, in response to requests, the board agreed to create time for student comments at the beginning of the public comments section of each regular meeting, to prevent students from having to wait until late in the evening for their chance to address the board.

Mullikin and a group of Courtland High School students are working on setting up student town hall meetings with School Board members. These town halls would be open to students and staff only, not the general public, and only students would be able to ask questions.

The idea is to give them a chance to question board members without the influence of parents, according to Mullikin and fellow organizers Brody Barr and Nick Bartram.

Barr said he started paying attention to School Board meetings last summer and his involvement ramped up since the board fired Superintendent Scott Baker without cause in January.

He said he doesn’t like what he sees as “the blatant politicization” of the board’s actions.

“They are public servants and I strongly believe they should not be political at all,” Barr said. “It isn’t whether the board skews left or right—it’s that they skew at all. I think they should be there for the students and should listen to what the students have to say.”

Barr said he and the students he is working with want to fight disinformation about the school system and tone down the tense rhetoric they’ve heard from parents and board members about issues like critical race theory and explicit library books.

“The adults are very passionate, but I don’t know if they are going about it the right way,” he said. “They could take some notes from the kids.”

Bartram, who is an Eagle Scout, said he doesn’t like seeing the board not follow its own policies.

“As a Boy Scout, I have to follow the rules of the troop,” he said. “I don’t necessarily like them, but I have to follow them, and the board should have to follow their own rules.”

In addition to helping organize the town halls, Bartram said he has been busy researching board policies and parliamentary rules.

Mullikin is planning to initiate a student letter-writing campaign, so those who can’t attend board meetings can tell School Board members what they don’t like and what they want to see happen.

Mullikin said she has been involved in her school community through volunteer work and club participation, but this is her first time “using my voice to change policy.”

She said she now looks forward to addressing the board during public comments.

“I research and I come prepared,” she said, adding that her goal is to be nonaggressive and non-oppositional.

Riverbend High School student Olivia Morse has been organizing student demonstrations before recent School Board and supervisor meetings.

She said the message she wants to share is that Spotsylvania is a diverse community and that the School Board should represent all of it.

“There are so many different kinds of families here,” Morse said. “When you hold up one type of family and try to represent them on a board that is open to everyone—that is what irks me.”

During school budget negotiations, the students have been advocating for a fully funded budget under the hashtag #fundourfuture. They are asking for staff bonuses, for teacher pay raises, for student and teacher mental health needs to be addressed and for critical infrastructure needs to be met.

Massaponax High School senior Dante Braden said those are the issues that matter to most students. He said it’s been painful for him to hear parents in the community accuse his teachers of indoctrinating him or trying to slip divisive concepts into the curriculum.

“What’s more a concern to me is not an abstract idea that something might be in the curriculum, but the leaking roof at Massaponax, having to attend classes in the auditorium because there’s no substitute teacher to cover my class, or students who miss class time because their bus was late.”

Braden and other students are now working toward their top goal: getting the School Board to establish a student advisory board.

Virginia Code permits the appointment of a student representative to the School Board. The student representative can’t vote, but can advise, make motions and attend closed sessions.

The students would like to see an advisory board made up of students from each high school either elected by their peers or appointed by each School Board member from a teacher-recommended list. That advisory board could then choose a member to attend School Board meetings, Braden said.

“Everyone says, ‘It’s for the students,’ “ he said. “But what do the students really think or want? We need a student to communicate with them. The board members haven’t been in a classroom in years, but I was in one just a few hours ago.”

