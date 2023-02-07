Many Spotsylvania County residents asked that the School Board's budget for next fiscal year include more money for teacher pay, student support and special education.

The School Board conducted a public hearing on Superintendent Mark Taylor's proposed $390.4 million budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, at a work session Monday evening.

The proposed budget requests $21.6 million in new funding from the county Board of Supervisors.

"That is a very significant ask," said Taylor, who worked as Spotsylvania County Administrator from 2015 to 2019. "Our request represents a request for an 11.3-cent increase on the real estate tax rate."

But community members who spoke during the public hearing said the proposed budget does not go far enough to meet the needs of all students, especially those who are economically disadvantaged or require special education services.

"The proposed budget represents the bare minimum that is needed," said Adam Blosser, the parent of a special education student. "I'm here to urge you to support the (special education) needs identified and to look for ways to support other (special education) needs that are not included."

County resident William Jordan said he is "convinced this budget proposal is designed only to meet the Virginia Standards of Quality, which are the minimum instructional standards."

"I wonder why the superintendent believes minimum SOQs are sufficient to achieve the strategic goals" of the school division, Jordan said.

According to a budget summary Taylor presented on Monday, more than half of the $21.6 million increase is for "compensation and requirements."

"Additional positions to meet federal and state compliance requirements are a significant portion of this increase," according to the budget summary, which is posted on the school division's website.

Also driving the increase is an average 5% salary increase for teachers, support staff and administrators. Taylor is not included in the pay increase, spokeswoman Tara Mergener confirmed Tuesday.

In past budget cycles, board members Kirk Twigg, Rabih Abuismail and Lisa Phelps have stated that they would not support a "top-heavy" budget that includes the same raise for administrators as it does for teachers and support staff.

The budget under discussion also includes $2.6 million to implement "year one" of a "teacher step and market adjustment" recommended by the consulting firm Dass Advisory Group, which is conducting a compensation study.

Phelps said Monday that she has always been concerned about pay compression, which can occur when raises and bonuses are given across the board without taking into account employees' years of service.

She praised the consultants for giving the board "data" about how compression is affecting school division employees.

Sintrel Dass and Cynthia Lott of Dass Advisory Group described the methodology for conducting their study at a School Board work session last week but did not provide details about their findings.

Mergener said Tuesday that Phelps is waiting for a report from board member Dawn Shelley on the Dass study.

Last year, school division staff estimated that it would take $19.7 million to "modernize" the salary scale for all employees.

School Board member Nicole Cole called the $2.6 million recommended by Taylor and based on the Dass study "a made-up number" and said the study is "unfinished and unvetted."

"No detail has been provided to us," she said. "I trust the work our finance staff did last year. It would be prudent for the superintendent not to rely at all on the Dass information because it is not good information."

Cole said the proposed budget does nothing to help Spotsylvania recruit and retain staff and meet the needs of students.

"We're just digging a hole," she said.

Other board members praised Taylor's budget, with Twigg calling it "a lighthearted ask."

"We do not have to compare ourselves with other counties," he said. "We just have to do the best we can."

Vice Chair April Gillespie said all school divisions are competing for staff in the midst of a teacher shortage.

"And yeah, we could pay more, we could add another $100 million to the budget, but who is going to stay in the county to pay the taxes on it?" she said. "We have to do the best with what we are given."

The School Board is expected to approve its version of the budget at its meeting on Monday. County Administrator Ed Petrovitch will present his proposed county budget to the Board of Supervisors the following day.