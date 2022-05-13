Spotsylvania community provides input into superintendent search

Spotsylvania residents who attended community town hall meetings this week want a school division leader who is transparent, factual, a concise communicator and who can unify a divided population and School Board.

"I see pervasive themes bubbling up already," said Sandi Gero, a consultant with the search firm GR Recruiting, which has been hired by the School Board to find a new superintendent. "The numbers don't lie. You would be hard-pressed to have a School Board not take the community input into account."

Gero held five town halls this week to gather community input on desired qualities of the next school division leader. Two of the town halls were in-person and the other three were virtual events with different groups of stakeholders, including staff and students.

An online survey was also available for the community through noon on Friday.

At each town hall meeting, Gero asked participants a series of questions, stressing that she needed to know "the good, the bad and the ugly."

"I'm not going to recruit somebody and bring them in under false pretenses," Gero said. "I'm optimistic that we will bring someone in who can find common ground."

Gero asked participants first to identify Spotsylvania's top selling points, which respondents said are the county's history, proximity to two major cities and multiple institutions of higher education, combined with its rural character.

She then asked participants—who were kept anonymous—to identify some of the major issues that the incoming superintendent will have to face right away.

Divisiveness and "extreme viewpoints" among parents and School Board members topped the list of issues.

"We do not have a united community or School Board," said one participant. "It's like two counties in one."

Other pressing issues identified by town hall participants included low teacher and student morale, difficulty recruiting and retaining teachers and disciplinary issues.

Participants said prospective candidates need to know that the previous superintendent was fired without cause, but that they also need to know the school division has hard-working, dedicated staff; strong music, art and career–tech programs; and passionate students who want to be involved in decisions made about their education.

Gero asked what kind of leadership is most needed in Spotsylvania County in 2022 and respondents said they are looking for someone who is collaborative, innovative, unifying, transparent and can remain calm and factual under pressure.

"Someone who is not afraid of the School Board," one participant said, while another said the new superintendent will need to have "thick skin."

After Gero finished asking questions, town hall participants gave general feedback indicating that they want a superintendent with a strong background in education—starting as a classroom teacher.

"We need someone who can take care of this community," one participant said.

Gero will present the community's feedback to the School Board at a special meeting on Monday, at which the board will vote on a candidate profile.

The profile and job description will be posted nationally and GR Recruiting's consultants will work to identify candidates who match the approved profile.

Gero said she will not bring any candidates forward who have not been found by at least two consultants to match the profile.

According to the School Board's approved timeline, the first round of interviews will take place at the end of June and the second round after the July 4 holiday.

The board could announce the successful candidate by July 8.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.