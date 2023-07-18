Spotsylvania County Public Schools is “actively considering” a requirement that students carry clear backpacks to school, Superintendent Mark Taylor wrote in an email message to parents last week.

“A clear backpack and bag requirement is under discussion for the 2024–25 school year,” Taylor wrote in the email, which was sent on Thursday.

Though he noted that clear backpacks are not required at the moment, Taylor asked parents to “please consider” them in preparing for the start of 2023–24 school year.

“They set a positive example and send a strong message that ‘I am safe, and I have nothing to hide,’” Taylor wrote in the email. “If you and your child are looking at new backpacks and bags, please consider going clear now.”

A clear backpack requirement has not been considered in other local school divisions.

Matt Eberhardt, deputy superintendent of Fredericksburg schools, said clear backpacks were discussed at a meeting of the division’s safety team — which includes school administration, law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel — in the spring, but “we decided to pause and gather more information.”

Stafford schools spokeswoman Sandra Osborn said the division “value(s) transparency and open communication with our community” and would engage with parents and students before making a clear backpack requirement.

“As this would be a significant change, we would want to engage (the community) and welcome their feedback before making any decisions of this magnitude,” Osborn wrote in an email. “It is also very close to the start of the school year, and many families have already purchased school supplies. We trust our families and respect their input as we make decisions regarding children.”

Belén Rodas, a division parent and candidate for School Board, said she sees “several problems” with implementing a clear backpack policy.

“What about girls who have a little pouch that they need to carry tampons in? Or girls who don’t have a little pouch and just throw them in a backpack?” she said.

Rodas said clear backpacks would also be an “unnecessary intrusion” for kids with disabilities or special needs who need to carry equipment or supplies.

In his message, Taylor wrote that the division is “sensitive to the cost and burden of buying another backpack.”

“We have found clear backpacks to be in a price range similar to non-clear backpacks,” he wrote.

But Rodas said that price range will be a “very big deal” for some families in the school division.

“I don’t buy my kids a backpack every year,” she said. “And I just don’t believe (clear backpacks) are as sturdy as a good quality backpack.”

Following the tragic school shootings of recent years, some divisions across the country, such as the Dallas Independent School District in Texas and South River schools in New Jersey, have mandated clear backpacks as a security measure.

Broward County Public Schools — home of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, where in 2018 a shooter killed 17 people and injured 17 others — announced in May that it would require clear backpacks for the 2023–24 school year.

But last month, the Broward County School Board voted to reverse that decision.

“At the Regular School Board meeting held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the Board voted to NOT implement the proposed clear backpack policy for the 2023/24 school year,” the school division announced on its website.

Kenneth Trump, president of the safety consulting firm National School Safety and Security Services, said school divisions are under pressure from the community to improve school safety, especially after recent high-profile incidents of gun violence.

But he describes clear backpacks as “security theater.”

“School safety leadership sometimes means restraint and not jumping on trendy bandwagons such as clear backpacks that typically create ‘security theater’ — making people feel safer rather than actually making them safer,” Trump wrote in an email to the Free Lance–Star.

“Clear backpack policies force school administrators to spend more time playing the ‘backpack police,’ which takes time away from their more important supervision and engagement in building relationships with students.”

Trump said the most impactful safety measures schools can implement are less visible or even invisible.

“The No. 1 way we find out about weapons, plots, and other threats in schools is when students and parents have strong relationships with school and safety officials, and come forward to tell adults that they trust about weapons and plots,” he wrote. “School leaders need to focus on staff training, student supervision, relationship building, and related human factors. When school safety works, it’s because of people. When it fails, it’s because of people.”

In his email, Taylor said safety is “our first concern” and that Spotsylvania school officials are “adding safety training and messaging that will be provided throughout the year.”

“Additional safety tools, including emergency communications radios and metal detection wands, are being provided,” Taylor wrote. “With only one wand per school, their use must be strategic rather than universal. A program to put some parent volunteers in schools to boost vigilance is also being developed.”

He also noted that Spotsylvania County received a grant this summer from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services that will pay for three additional School Resource Officers and eight additional School Security Officers.