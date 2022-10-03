Spotsylvania educator named Virginia's Teacher of the Year

Fabiana Parker, a teacher of English for speakers of other languages at Thornburg Middle School in Spotsylvania County, is Virginia’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement Thursday evening, during a ceremony that also included remarks by Aimee Guidera, secretary of education; Dan Gecker, president of the state Board of Education; Jillian Balow, superintendent of public instruction; and Daphne Fulson, the 2022 Virginia Teacher of the Year.

Parker was surprised last month by Spotsylvania school administrators and colleagues with the news that she had been selected as one of eight regional teachers of the year.

Fulson and a panel comprised of representatives from professional and educational associations and the business community selected Parker as the 2023 Teacher of the Year following interviews with the eight regional winners Thursday morning.

Parker grew up in Brazil. At about age 10, she taught her grandmother how to read and write her name after realizing that the woman was illiterate.

“I believe everyone deserves an education, no matter their background,” Parker told the Free Lance-Star last month.

She went on to study modern foreign language and education at King’s College London and earned a master’s degree in education, curriculum and instruction at Boise State University. She started teaching at Thornburg Middle School last year.

“She is our bright light,” school principal Judith Hamlett said last month.

At Thursday’s ceremony, Parker thanked Hamlett, her fellow teachers and “especially my students.”

“I do this for them,” she said. “I was an ESL student myself and I am so happy that I get to represent the students, teachers and diversity of the commonwealth."

Youngkin said Parker has “helped hundreds of students find a path to success by equipping them with the English skills necessary to prosper academically and in life."

“Teachers play a critical role in the success of every learner and child in Virginia and Fabiana is the best of the best,” he said.

Parker is now a candidate for National Teacher of the Year. The winner of the national title will be announced in the spring.