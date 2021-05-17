Spotsylvania High shop students making skateboards as final project

“Skateboards have complicated shapes,” Stinson said. “They’re not just flat. They’re bent, laminated pieces of wood, and they have graphics, so kids learn how graphics catch the eyes of skaters. They’re not only building skateboards, but creating a project with an art association.”

There are also business and marketing applications for the skateboard project, Stinson said.

“No one is going to go into business selling birdhouses, but this could be a possible business,” he said.

Stinson is in his first year teaching, after transitioning from an active-duty military career.

All summer, he said, he worried about how he would be able to teach a hands-on skill like manufacturing to students in a virtual environment—not to mention how he would be able to connect with and inspire them from a distance.

“I was fretting, thinking, what am I going to do? What am I going to do?” Stinson said.

The skateboard project is also a product of many local connections and community partners.