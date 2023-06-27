Spotsylvania County Public School officials may fill up to 30 vacant teacher positions with interim teachers this coming school year.

The interim teachers will perform all the duties of a licensed teacher, according to the job description on the school division's human resources website. They will be paid a starting base salary of $24,513 annually, with an additional daily stipend.

The starting salary for a licensed teacher with a bachelor's degree, or step 0 on the division's teacher salary scale, is $49,920.

According to a description of the interim teacher position that was provided at the June 12 School Board meeting, the stipend "brings their daily rate of pay to $249.60 (Step 0 on Teacher Scale)."

They will receive benefits, including health insurance, Virginia Retirement System benefits and sick and personal leave.

The School Board approved the "temporary" reclassification of 30 full-time teaching positions to "secure interim teachers" at its June 12 meeting.

"To assist in meeting the demand for instructional staff, during the 2022–2023 school year, we secured Interim Teachers. This helped us greatly in our efforts to fill vacancies and we plan to continue and expand the use of Interim Teachers in 2023–2024," staff wrote about the proposal in the agenda for the June 12 meeting.

The interim teachers must have an associate’s degree or at least 60 college credits, be actively enrolled in an educator preparation program and have the equivalent of one year of successful experience working with students.

The interim teacher positions will be spread across the elementary, middle and high school levels.

"The Interim Teacher will perform the duties of the teacher including but not limited to actively participating in professional learning communities, planning, and delivering engaging lessons for students, cultivating a positive learning environment, building meaningful relationships with students, colleagues, and families, and assessing students (formative and summative) and providing timely feedback," the job description states.

The School Board approved the reclassification of 16 full-time teaching positions to interim teachers for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

The division was able to hire 14 interim teachers, 13 of whom plan to return this coming year.

"Four of the 13 are now eligible for and/or hold a teaching license, so they will become full-time teachers with SCPS. The remaining nine would like to continue as interim teachers while continuing their education and completing licensure requirements, and school administrators support this recommendation," staff wrote in the agenda for the June 12 meeting.

Virginia Code requires the state Board of Education to maintain staffing standards of quality for public schools. According to these standards, "School boards shall employ licensed instructional personnel qualified in the relevant subject areas" and maintain certain ratios of licensed instructional personnel per number of students.

Staffing standards are taken into account during the state school accreditation process, according to state code.

Superintendent Mark Taylor has emphasized the division's recruiting efforts in several recent interviews, and in a June 9 message to the school community, he wrote, "Positions are available for anyone with a bachelor’s degree and a heart for kids."

Some School Board members have said they are worried about hiring potentially underqualified staff.

At a special meeting of the School Board on Monday, member Lorita Daniels stated that she understands the need for "creative and innovative" ways to fill vacant teaching positions, but that the board also needs to "ensure we are locating qualified candidates that meet the professional job description that we post."

Board member Nicole Cole also expressed concern on Monday.

"I believe there is a difference between someone being a body that has the best interest of our children in heart and that person being hired for a position they need to be qualified for to be able to make sure that our students get what they need in the classroom," she said.

Board member Rabih Abuismail said he doesn't believe that the school division's "amazing Central Office staff" would leave any new hire out "hanging high and dry."

"I do not believe that we're setting people up to fail," he said.