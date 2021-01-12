Spotsylvania, King George school divisions extend virtual learning because of COVID-19 surge

"I have had more contacts ... telling me that they do not want schools to reopen at this point in time," said Gayle Hock, member at-large. "The majority are for a delay in implementation. If we bring K–2 back, we are beginning the reintegration process. I think this is a good start."

James Monroe District representative T.C. Collins and Shiloh District representative Gina Panciera voted against delaying in-person learning for all students.

"Here we go again, pulling the rug from under everybody," Panciera said, referring to the board's decision last fall to delay in-person learning a few days before it was to start. "I don’t understand how we can do this to our constituents and our families and our teachers. I think this is a tragedy right now."

In Spotsylvania, School Board members Lorita Daniels, Baron Braswell, Erin Grampp and newly elected chair Dawn Shelley supported the decision to stay virtual through January.

According to a presentation by division staff, the number of school employees impacted by quarantine "more than doubled" over the past 24 hours.

Based on numbers as of Jan. 11, there will be 100 staff and students in quarantine on Jan. 19, when in-person learning was scheduled to restart.