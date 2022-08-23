Spotsylvania loses two Central Office positions, one principal in second full week of school

Two more Central Office positions within Spotsylvania County Public Schools became open this week.

The positions of Director of Student Transportation and Supervisor of Instructional Programs were posted to the school division's employment website on Aug. 22.

In addition, Massaponax High School principal Joseph Gabalski announced his resignation effective Sept. 2.

In a letter to the school community, Gabalski wrote, "This decision has not been an easy one; however, I know that this school consists of strong staff, amazing students and a supportive community."

According to the personnel packet approved by the School Board last week, eight other licensed teachers and support staff resigned from their positions during the first and second weeks of the 2022-23 school year.

The position of director of finance has been open since June and the School Board has not yet named a division superintendent or deputy superintendent.

Interim superintendent Kelly Guempel said last week that there are still 102 licensed teacher vacancies within the division.

"This continues to be a challenge in our schools," Guempel said. "Our class counts continue to be a concern. This has been exasperated by fact that we have 371 additional students in our division than initially expected."

Guempel said teachers are compensated for taking on extra blocks or covering classes during their planning periods.

"The numbers are going down, but I won't sit up here to say it has not been challenging for our teachers and staff," he said. "They are working extremely hard to make sure instruction is where it needs to be."

The School Board has scheduled another special meeting on Thursday to discuss personnel issues, as well as Guempel's compensation and the "matter regarding the licensure of the division superintendent," according to the posted agenda.