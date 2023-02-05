The Spotsylvania County branch of the NAACP wants to bring the community together to discuss ways to prevent school-based violence.

The organization will host an “emergency town hall” at Mount Zion Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9–11 a.m.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office placed additional law enforcement personnel at the county’s five high schools after violent fights broke out at Riverbend and Courtland high schools late last month.

Multiple teenagers were charged with assault and battery, malicious wounding and assault by mob as a result of those brawls.

In a third incident, Massaponax High School was placed on modified lockdown after an unauthorized adult was discovered in the school building.

Moe Petway, president of the Spotsylvania branch of the NAACP, said law enforcement has a role to play in preventing youth violence, but that parents and community members also need to step up.

The goal of the town hall will be to discuss the long-term effects of juvenile assault charges and opportunities for the community to prevent violence in schools.

Petway pointed to volunteer-run programs that have been successful in preventing violence in other localities, such as Dads on Duty, which a group of Shreveport, Louisiana, dads organized in 2021 after an uptick in violence at their children’s school.

The dads work in shifts to spend time at the school and have been successful in deterring gang violence by their fatherly, welcoming presence and corny dad jokes, the school’s principal told ABC News.

Charles Wormley, pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church, and Vanessa Lynch, the parent of a student in Spotsylvania schools, are helping to organize the town hall, to which the entire community is invited, Petway said.