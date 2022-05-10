Spotsylvania parent initiates challenges of eight library books

The Spotsylvania School Board is primed to once again wade into the issue of library book content, six months after two board members said they would like to see “sexually explicit” material removed from shelves and even burned.

A parent has initiated official challenges of eight books that she says are in school division libraries, and School Board Chair Kirk Twigg said during Monday’s School Board meeting that he will only ask citizens to stop reading explicit passages aloud during public comments once “we clear out our libraries.”

“I know there was an effort started last fall and it died when the superintendent changed the guard,” said Twigg. “So that’s our challenge to our fellow board members.”

The books under review are “SOLD” by Patricia McCormick, “Like a Love Story” by Abdi Nazemian, “America” by E.R. Frank, “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Perez, “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, “DIME” by E.R. Frank, “Beloved” by Toni Morrison and “Looking for Alaska” by John Green.

Since January, Jennifer Peterson, the parent who initiated the book challenges, has been attending board meetings and reading aloud passages from books that she says are inappropriate for school libraries and harmful to children.

Peterson precedes the readings with a content warning and said Monday that her goal is to “make everyone aware of exactly what their children can read courtesy of SCPS.”

In recent months, several parents and school board members have asked the board to amend its public comments policy to prevent the reading aloud of explicit content, citing Federal Communications Commission’s prohibition of “obscene, indecent or profane” broadcasts and the fact that those in attendance at meetings do not have the choice of whether or not to listen to the content, but students can choose whether or not to check out a book with such content.

“I don’t see how reading these excerpts helps to protect students who have not had an issue with these books that are being read,” School Board member Nicole Cole said Monday.

Twigg responded by saying that “as long as those books are in our ... libraries, this gavel and this chairman will support the citizens hearing that information.”

“When I am assured by my administration that [this issue has been resolved], that’s when I’ll put the gavel down,” he said.

According to the School Board policy IAA-R, which concerns the selection and review of instructional materials, the school division has 15 days to assemble an ad hoc committee to review each of the challenged books.

The committee is to read the material in its entirety; “[check] general acceptance of the material by reading reviews and consulting recommended lists;” and “[judge] the material for its strength and value as a whole and not in part.”

After the committee completes its review, the school principal decides whether or not the book will be pulled. The complainant can appeal the principal’s decision to the division superintendent and then the school board.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the School Board discussed a proposal for creating a School Board Student Council that was developed by members Lorita Daniels and Rabih Abuismail along with interim superintendent Carol Flenard and communications director Rene Daniels.

According to the draft proposal, the council would be made up of 10 students, to include the elected Student Government president of each county high school and a newly created School Board liaison position from each high school.

The School Board liaison could be elected or appointed by the school principal, Daniels said.

The student council’s responsibilities would be to “provide significant input and ideas into key division issues/decisions; to be an advisory group to the school board; [and] to represent all of the students in the division and their respective schools,” according to the draft.

The council would meet every six weeks and report to the School Board quarterly.

The board’s vote last month to authorize Daniels and Abuismail to develop the proposal for a student advisory council was unanimous, but on Monday, board members Lisa Phelps and April Gillespie expressed concerns about the plan.

Phelps asked about the cost of transporting students from their schools to the meeting location and feeding them.

Gillespie said she wants all the members of the student council to be elected, rather than appointed and that she doesn’t want the student council to be involved in “activism.”

Board members Nicole Cole and Dawn Shelley suggested that the position of student School Board liaison could be appointed by school principals, to provide an opportunity to students with an interest in advocacy but not in running for election.

Gillespie said a student who is appointed rather than elected “would become more centered around activism.”

“I would not want a school-sanctioned committee to encourage students to engage in any form of activism,” she said.

“[Activism] is what occurs when a student participates in political things or things that don’t affect them as a child,” Gillespie continued. “When children are up here advocating for a school budget and for their teachers to get more money, that’s nice and all. However, when I was these kids’ age, I was worried about what I was going to wear the next day. I wasn’t worried about the political issues that were being set in front of our community.”

Daniels said the role of the student council would be to “provide input and ideas.”

“There is nothing about advocating for political positions,” she said.

The board did not vote Monday on whether to move forward with creating the student council, but may vote at a future meeting when all seven members are present.

Abuismail was absent from Monday’s meeting.

