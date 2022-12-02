Spotsylvania passes instructional materials policy

The Spotsylvania School Board on Thursday passed a new policy ensuring parental notification of instructional materials with sexually explicit content.

The board also waived a second reading of the new policy, meaning it has been formally approved without the public having a chance to comment on it.

The policy as approved at Thursday's special meeting contained edits made by School Board member Lisa Phelps, which were not made available in writing in advance to the public or to other board members.

The Free Lance–Star requested a copy of the policy as it was approved but had not been provided with one as of Friday afternoon.

Phelps proposed her edits as part of her motion to approve the policy. She said her edits "mirror the state law that has come down."

The General Assembly this spring approved amending the Code of Virginia to require the Virginia Department of Education to develop model policies for “ensuring parental notification of any instructional material that includes sexually explicit content” and directing local school boards to adopt policies “that are consistent with but may be more comprehensive than” the model policies.

Local school boards have until Jan. 1, 2023, to approve their own versions of the policy.

Phelps' motion to approve the policy with her edits was supported by board Chair Kirk Twigg and members April Gillespie and Rabih Abuismail. Board members Dawn Shelley and Lorita Daniels opposed it. Board member Nicole Cole was absent.

Also on Thursday, the board approved, 4–2, removing all school division-specific language from 71 policies that contained updates recommended by the Virginia School Board Association in February and May.

The VSBA routinely reviews its policies to ensure compliance with new federal and state laws and to incorporate new legal references and sends those recommended updates to its member school boards.

The Spotsylvania School Board delayed review of the recommended policy updates several times this year, citing the desire to have a superintendent in place.

Phelps made the motions on Thursday to remove division-specific language from the updated policies.

She wanted to know who had written the division-specific language, which staff highlighted in blue, and said it doesn't contain "citations or references."

"There were no School Board reps that to my knowledge were involved with the blue-highlighted portions of the policy," Phelps said. "My concern is to make sure we are in compliance."

Dennis Martin, director of administrative services and clerk of the board, said the division-specific language was written by division staff over the years and is not new.

"There are a lot of policies that have longstanding division language," he said. "When we add the blue language, that’s what we call the blended policy, and it includes both the VSBA and the division's language."

Phelps said she wants to create an ad hoc policy review committee with School Board-appointed representation to go through all the policies.

Some of the policies that were affected by Thursday's vote were approved as recently as last year by a board that had five of the same members it does now.

The removal of division-specific language means that there are now no limits to the term of the board chair; no requirement that policies be read twice before final approval; no required emergency exit drills performed on school buses; no request that young children be accompanied to and from the bus stop; no requirement that children eligible for free and reduced meals be served "nutritious meals that meet federal and state guidelines;" no procedure for opting out of the family life curriculum; no excused absences beyond "one school day per school year to engage in a civic event" and no requirement of "documentary proof that the pupil has been immunized against communicable diseases."

Language will be removed permitting the formation of student organizations at the secondary level as will language stating that students shall not be denied membership in organizations on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, or disability. Language permitting bus drivers to transport their own preschool-aged children or grandchildren will also be eliminated.

The School Board early this year approved the creation of a policy review committee, but there has been no further information or discussion about membership in or meetings of that committee.