Spotsylvania preparing for students to return to school Monday under hybrid model

There will be fewer students in buildings. Desks and lunch tables will be spaced 6 feet apart. New routines for frequent hand-washing and walking in the halls will need to be established.

Signs in school buildings will help remind students, staff and teachers to maintain social distance and teachers will be making use of outdoor spaces for learning where they can.

Everyone must wear face coverings, Baker said, and teachers and building administrators will ensure they are worn consistently and correctly.

“If a student is not able or willing to comply with that, we are going ask that student to go back to distance learning,” Baker said. “We’re at the point in time where we need to comply with [wearing face coverings], for everyone’s safety, not just the individual’s. We are going to insist that it be done.”

Baker said division leadership will monitor health data daily as it pertains to the school division, the county and the region. The two key metrics will be the percent positivity rate and the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000.

“But there’s not an automatic trigger [for when to close],” Baker said. “Certainly we want to stay in the moderate ranges and not get into the high or higher risk ranges.”