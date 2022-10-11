Spotsylvania residents file petition seeking to block Taylor's appointment as superintendent

Spotsylvania School Board members are now defendants in two lawsuits moving through the county judicial system.

Last week, two county residents, Jeffrey Glazer and Christina Ramos, filed a petition in the Circuit Court requesting "a temporary and permanent injunction against the hiring of Mark Taylor," and on Tuesday morning, Circuit Court Judge Ricardo Rigual heard arguments appealing the dismissal earlier this year of a petition alleging the School Board violated the Freedom of Information Act at its first meeting in January.

The petition filed Oct. 4 by Glazer and Ramos, who are the parents or legal guardians of students who attend Spotsylvania County Public Schools, cites Virginia Code section 22.1-87, which permits any parent, custodian or legal guardian to request judicial review of action by a School Board.

Glazer and Ramos are requesting judicial review of the School Board's decisions on Sept. 15 and 16 to offer to and negotiate a contract with Taylor, an attorney and former administrator with several Virginia counties who has no background in education, for the position of superintendent.

"We intend to show that under code, the actions of the Spotsylvania County School Board were both capricious and an abuse of discretion in direct violation of [Virginia Code]," the petitioners wrote.

A Circuit Court clerk on Tuesday confirmed that all seven members of the School Board have been served with notice of the petition and that a hearing date will be scheduled.

The petition argues, among other points, that Taylor has a personal relationship with School Board Chair Kirk Twigg that should have been considered a conflict of interests, and that the board ignored public will in hiring a candidate with no background in education. It also argues that Twigg acted improperly in informing the Virginia Department of Education staff that Taylor was the "final candidate" before the board voted to recommend him and by signing a final contract with Taylor without board approval.

In addition, Glazer and Ramos are requesting an emergency hearing on their petition to take place prior to Nov. 1, when Taylor's contract is to take effect.

Also on Tuesday morning, Jeremy Capps, an attorney representing the School Board, and Fred and Jenna Edwards, attorneys representing former Spotsylvania student Makaila Keyes, were in Circuit Court to present arguments related to a petition Keyes filed in March alleging the violation of her rights under FOIA.

The Edwardses are appealing General District Court judge John Martin's decision earlier this year to dismiss the case, which alleges that Twigg and School Board members April Gillespie, Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail violated Keyes's rights by proposing and approving an agenda for the Jan. 10 meeting that had not been made available to the public in advance, by going into a closed meeting that was not on the agenda and by not properly voting to go into the closed meeting.

The closed meeting in question resulted in the firing of former superintendent Scott Baker without cause.

Capps argued before Rigual that the case should be dismissed again because FOIA, as described in Virginia Code section 2.2-3707, only requires the "date, time and location" of public meetings—not the agenda—to be posted three days in advance.

He also argued that the law doesn't preclude public bodies from discussing matters that are not on a published agenda, and that Keyes does not have standing to bring the lawsuit because she does not have any "rights and privileges" that were denied her by the board's actions.

He said the second closed meeting was exempt from FOIA requirements for a legitimate reason—to discuss personnel matters—and that therefore no privileges were denied.

Fred Edwards responded by quoting Virginia Code, which states, "The provisions of [the Freedom of Information Act] shall be liberally construed to promote an increased awareness by all persons of governmental activities and afford every opportunity to citizens to witness the operations of government."

"I believe [the right of any member of the public to claim the denial of privileges] is the teeth the legislature intended FOIA to have," Edwards said. "They don’t want this to be a meaningless law. FOIA is a social contract. If it doesn't have teeth, how would it be enforced?"

Jenna Edwards argued that the law isn't explicit about what "rights and privileges" are provided by FOIA.

"What it does is provide requirements for public officials to follow," she said.

Fred Edwards said Capps is asking the court to rule that "any public body can tell the public it will do one thing and then pull a bait-and-switch."

"The public’s understanding was it was a closed meeting for the board to discuss hiring a new attorney. Chaos ensued when the board went into a second closed meeting that was not on the agenda," Edwards said. "FOIA is designed to prevent this. Do we want to set the precedent that government can do whatever it wants? Or should the statute be meaningful?"

Rigual said he was not going to make a decision right away, but that one would be forthcoming "in a few weeks."