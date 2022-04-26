Spotsylvania School Board adopts budget

The Spotsylvania School Board on Monday unanimously adopted a $360.7 million budget for fiscal year 2023—which begins July 1—that includes $5.65 million in new local funds from the county government.

According to the budget documents presented by school division staff at Monday's School Board budget workshop, the new funding will be used to implement a modernization of the teacher salary scale.

The modernization efforts, according to budget documents, include raising the starting salary for new teachers to $48,000 per year; implementing an average raise of 9 percent (which includes the 5 percent minimum raise required by the state); addressing compression issues between new and mid-career teachers; and rewarding years of experience and higher education.

School Board member Dawn Shelley attempted to include language specifying that the new $5.65 million be used to implement the salary modernization.

Shelley said she worries that the board will redirect the new funding to something else.

She pointed to the fact that School Board in December 2021 approved $1,000 bonuses for all school division employees using carryover funds from the preceding fiscal year, but the board last month approved changing the bonus amount for certain staff groups.

"I apologize if this doesn’t sound nice, but the [Board of Supervisors] approved the carryover with specific items and then this board changed that," Shelley said. "The BOS approved the $5.6 million for a teacher modernization. I want to make sure that doesn't change."

School Board members Kirk Twigg, April Gillespie, Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail voted against approving the budget with Shelley's stipulation.

Abuismail said it is his understanding that $5.6 million has already been approved for teacher salary scale modernization.

Chief Business Officer Prashant Shrestha said during the meeting that the section of the budget resolution relating to teacher compensation "was authored by school administration to cover all the potential scenarios that were discussed" and that it "could be more specific to include the $5.65 million."

Immediately after the motion to adopt the budget with Shelley's added stipulation was defeated, Phelps made a motion to adopt the budget and it was approved.

Also on Monday, the board unanimously approved—with the exception of Abuismail, who left the meeting early—the use of a portion of the $28 million in remaining federal pandemic relief funds for teacher recruitment and retention.

The incentives include signing bonuses of up to $2,500 for new licensed teacher hires, compensation for new teacher work days and unspecified "employee recognition."

"We are anticipating over 200 vacancies for licensed personnel for the (2022–23) school year, and incentives are needed to bring candidates to SCPS to prevent further loss of learning for our students," staff noted in the presentation given to the board on Monday.

Staff proposed redirecting relief money that is no longer needed to purchase personal protective equipment to human resources initiatives.

Phelps supported the motion to approve the incentives, but said she has asked repeatedly to use pandemic relief funds to recognize staff "who were already here who worked brick and mortar during COVID."

At the end of the meeting, Shelley made a motion to use "lapsed dollars" from the current year to extend a $1,000 bonus to all staff.

The board last year approved $1,000 bonuses for all staff using carryover funds, but in March approved restructuring the bonuses to extend the full amount only to employees who work 20 or more hours while excluding administrators and those who make over $100,000 per year.

Staff who work fewer than 20 hours per week will receive $500 or $250 bonuses.

"I care about our administrative staff. They were not part of that bonus," Shelley said.

Twigg determined that Shelley's motion was invalid, based on a provision in Robert's Rules of Order that states a board member must be on the prevailing side of a motion in order to bring that motion back up.

No one from the prevailing side of the motion approving the bonuses wanted to bring it back up Monday.

"I'm telling you, this issue is dead," Twigg said.

