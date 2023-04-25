Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Spotsylvania School Board approved, by a 4–3 vote, a "provisional" operating budget of $373.4 million for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.

The approved budget cuts five elementary school paraeducator positions, academic and athletic stipends, four new school support positions (psychologists and social workers) and three new custodial positions.

It also freezes 16 positions that are vacant, meaning there will be no attempt to fill those positions next year.

The budget also cuts out the purchase of updates to AP textbooks, new literacy materials and new middle school science and English curricula; and it eliminates an increase in student-based allocations to individual schools.

Contracted staff will still receive a 5% salary increase and teachers hired before 2014 will receive a step increase.

The budget is termed "provisional" because the final amount of revenue from the state won't be known until the General Assembly approves its budget, which is not likely to occur until the middle of June, division Superintendent Mark Taylor said.

The school division will receive $8.5 million in new funding from Spotsylvania County, according to the budget approved by the Board of Supervisors earlier this month.

While the increase in local funding is "the largest contribution in more than two decades," Chief Business Officer Prashant Shrestha said, it is not enough to fill the $21.8 million gap between the budgets proposed by the school system and the county.

School administrators initially proposed cutting 23 elementary paraeducator positions, but School Board members looked for ways to add those positions back.

Board members Dawn Shelley and Nicole Cole suggested keeping all 23 elementary paraeducator positions and instead cutting an $8,400 increase to the School Board's budget and three new payroll positions that would support transitioning from monthly to bimonthly payment, saving $276,000.

Switching to bimonthly pay was a move Taylor suggested in January as part of his recommended budget. He described it as a way to recruit and retain younger employees.

Board member Rabih Abuismail initially said he would support cutting the new payroll positions in favor of keeping all 23 elementary paraeducators, but eventually agreed to support April Gillespie's motion, which kept 18 elementary paras, the new payroll support staff and the School Board budget increase.

Taylor in March presented a list of options for closing a potential budget gap that included eliminating school libraries and the International Baccalaureate and Commonwealth Governor's School programs, among others.

Taylor did not recommend those options Monday.