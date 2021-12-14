Spotsylvania School Board and superintendent reach 'mutual, amicable' separation agreement

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Baker was hired as Spotsylvania’s superintendent in 2012 after serving as assistant superintendent for instruction.

During the public comment section of Monday’s meeting, multiple speakers—parents, employees of the division and students—thanked Baker for his service and expressed distress at the prospect of his leaving.

“On behalf of the study body, you have been an amazing leader and we will miss you,” said Dante Braden, a senior at Massaponax High School.

Nicole Cole, who will take office as Battlefield District representative to the School Board in January, thanked Baker for “making the schools the best they can be under the most challenging circumstances.”

“As a parent, I will say from parents in this county who are public school advocates, we are tremendously grateful for your years of service,” she said, adding that “the threats, attacks, mistreatment and harassment you have been subjected to by some members of the School Board were never warranted and definitely never supported.”