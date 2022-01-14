 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spotsylvania School Board appoints acting superintendent
Carol Flenard is acting superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools Board, according to a motion approved Friday during an emergency meeting of the School Board.

Flenard is acting division leader effective Jan. 11 until “an interim is appointed under the terms discussed in closed session,” according to the motion.

All six board members who were present at the emergency meeting voted to approve Flenard’s appointment.

Salem District representative Lorita Daniels was absent.

The closed session lasted over an hour. Chair Kirk Twigg did not elaborate on what terms were discussed during the closed session.

The board will hold its next regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Flenard has been the division’s deputy superintendent and chief academic officer since 2019.

From 2012 to 2019, she was assistant superintendent of instruction. Prior to working in the school division’s central office, she was principal of Wilderness Elementary School.

Flenard began her career in Spotsylvania County Public Schools as a first- and second-grade teacher at Lee Hill Elementary School.

She has a doctor of education degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Adele Uphaus–Conner:

540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

