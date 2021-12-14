Spotsylvania School Board approves $1,000 bonus for staff

Shrestha said the carryover from the 2021 fiscal year that ended June 30 is larger than usual. He said the bulk of the money—about $5.5 million—comes from savings from vacant instructional positions.

According to Shrestha's presentation to the board, 61 positions funded by the School Board's adopted budget for fiscal 2021 remained vacant all year. Another 33 staffers resigned during that fiscal year and were not replaced.

Also at Monday's meeting, the board discussed revisions to the school division's policy covering the administration of medicines to students.

The General Assembly this year passed House Bill 2019, which amends state code to require albuterol inhalers—used in the treatment of asthma—to be stocked in each school and to be administered to students who are believed to be in need of the medication by the school nurse or any school division or health department employee trained in their administration.

The bill requires the Department of Health, in conjunction with the Department of Education, to develop and implement policies for the administration of albuterol in public schools.