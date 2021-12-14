Spotsylvania School Board approves $1,000 bonus for staff

The Spotsylvania County School Board has approved a $1,000 one-time bonus for all staff as part of a spending plan for $14.6 million in funds left over from last year's budget.
School Board members Kirk Twigg, Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail voted against the bonus and the spending plan, but did not explain why. The plan must still be approved by the county Board of Supervisors before it can be implemented. Supervisors are expected to consider the bonuses next month.
On Nov. 15, the board approved a spending plan for about $10.4 million of the carryover amount. The plan approved last month includes about $1.5 million to provide pay raises to bus drivers, $700,000 to provide a raise to custodians and investments in the health insurance reserve and other post-employment benefits trust funds.
Chief Business Officer Prashant Shrestha provided the recommended spending plan for the remaining $4.2 million in carryover funds Monday evening.
Most of that amount—just over $4 million—will go towards the $1,000 staff bonuses. About $173,000 will fund instructional costs, such as summer Governor's School and a literacy and math curriculum for English language learners, and the remaining $30,000 will go to the human resources department to fund initiatives that support retention.
Shrestha said the carryover from the 2021 fiscal year that ended June 30 is larger than usual. He said the bulk of the money—about $5.5 million—comes from savings from vacant instructional positions.
According to Shrestha's presentation to the board, 61 positions funded by the School Board's adopted budget for fiscal 2021 remained vacant all year. Another 33 staffers resigned during that fiscal year and were not replaced.
Also at Monday's meeting, the board discussed revisions to the school division's policy covering the administration of medicines to students.
The General Assembly this year passed House Bill 2019, which amends state code to require albuterol inhalers—used in the treatment of asthma—to be stocked in each school and to be administered to students who are believed to be in need of the medication by the school nurse or any school division or health department employee trained in their administration.
The bill requires the Department of Health, in conjunction with the Department of Education, to develop and implement policies for the administration of albuterol in public schools.
Spotsylvania school staff proposed amending the school division's policy to specify that, "Two employees in each school building will be identified and assigned to receive annual training on how to recognize signs and symptoms of an asthmatic crisis or respiratory distress and how to administer albuterol with a valved holding chamber; how to access emergency care; and how to document, track, and report the event."
Alejandra Wilmer, director of health services, told the School Board that this would enable staff to provide "lifesaving medication" to a student with undiagnosed asthma or one without an asthma action plan on file.
Abuismail said he is uncomfortable with the proposed revisions to the policy because parental consent would not be required prior to administering the inhaler in an emergency situation.
"I don't know how comfortable I am with schools administering any drugs to students without parental consent," he said. "Now it's inhalers and then it's something else and then something else."
Wilmer said the medication would be given in an emergency situation as a lifesaving measure.
The board unanimously approved the first reading of the revisions, which grants temporary approval until the next reading in January.
