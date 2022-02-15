Spotsylvania School Board approves budget request by 4–3 vote

The Spotsylvania School Board has approved a budget request for next fiscal year that would require $8.2 million in new revenue from the county, but cuts out all of the needs board members identified in work sessions over the past several weeks.

Vice chair April Gillespie's motion to approve the budget initially presented by acting superintendent Carol Flenard on Jan. 25—which includes $8.2 million worth of needs that increased state and federal revenue will not fund—was approved by a four-to-three vote at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, after several substitute motions and friendly amendments failed.

The board was already more than five hours in to its Tuesday meeting, and had heard more than two hours of public comment, much of it critical of how the board under new chair Kirk Twigg has conducted itself so far this year.

Some of the comments included suggestions of wrongdoing based on Twigg's refusal to answer some constituent emails or questions from the press. Twigg has not responded to any questions from the Free Lance–Star since 2019.

"Please know that we are in this for the long haul. Our attendance at these meetings and these lengthy public comments section are going to be the norm rather than the exception," said parent Jeff Kent, a resident of the Livingston District represented by Twigg. "Because many of you refuse to engage with us so we can have even a base understanding of the decisions the board is putting forward or punting down the line, we can only assume the worst, assume there is something nefarious going on ... some shenanigans that would fall apart if the public knew where things were truly heading."

The budget request as approved—which now must be considered by the Board of Supervisors—includes a 5 percent raise for all staff and 54 new positions required for compliance with state standards of quality, all paid for by state revenue.

It also includes $5.6 million to implement a modernization of the teacher salary scale and 19 additional positions in elementary staffing support, health and wellness and school safety. Those investments would require $8.2 million in new revenue from the Board of Supervisors.

The School Board at several work sessions identified up to $33.14 million worth of additional needs, such as modernizing the salary scales for bus drivers and non-administrative staff; adding new counselors, school psychologists and social workers; adding new special education staff; and adding assistant principal interns at every school.

None of those needs made it into the final approved budget request, despite attempts by members Dawn Shelley, Nicole Cole, Lorita Daniels and Rabih Abuismail to add them back in.

Abuismail first asked Gillespie to add the bus driver scale modernization and assistant principal interns to her motion by friendly amendment. He then asked her to amend her motion to remove the proposed $2.2 million investment in the health insurance reserve fund and add in five school psychologist positions.

Gillespie would not accept any of the amendments. At one point, her refusal came after Twigg said, "For the sake of simplicity, just go with the $8.2 million [gap]."

Cole asked Gillespie why she would not amend her motion to include any of the other needs board members had expressed majority support for at recent meetings.

"I don’t understand why we are asking [the Board of Supervisors] for less than what we need on purpose," Cole said. "If we put forward a small number, then the public can’t even go and advocate for a larger number. We have to ask for what we need. It’s our duty as elected school board officials."

Gillespie said she would not agree to adding anything to her budget motion because of her "personal knowledge of what's going on in our world and our economy through our taxes" and because of "her constituents."

Abuismail said he joined with Gillespie, Twigg and Lisa Phelps in approving the budget request with the $8.2 million gap "for the sake of it being 2:30 in the morning."

Shelley called previous budget work sessions, in which board members identified up to $33.14 million in needs, "smoke and mirrors."

Also at the meeting, the board approved committee assignments and the creation of three new committees—a book selection committee, a home school committee and a policy review committee.

Shelley and Cole asked to delay approval of the new committees and committee assignments because they said they had not seen the assignments ahead of time.

Shelley questioned the reasoning for creating a policy review committee, when adopting policy is the duty of the School Board as a whole, according to its own policies.

She also questioned the need for a book selection committee when the school division already has policies in place for selecting and reviewing instructional material.

Policy IAA-R states that "the responsibility for the selection of educational materials is delegated to professional instructional personnel employed by the Board" and that "selection of instructional materials is a continuous process which involves principals, supervisors, faculty, parents, and students."

"The responsibility for coordinating the selection process rests with the professional personnel, in accordance with the [established] criteria and procedures," the policy continues.

Abuismail has been assigned to the book selection committee; Phelps to the policy review committee; and Gillespie and Abuismail to the home school committee.

Shelley said Gillespie's position on the homeschool committee should be considered a conflict of interest, because she home schools her children.

Gillespie did not deny Shelly's statement, but responded by accusing Shelley of "targeting" her children and "violating [the board's] ethics policies."

At 2:45 a.m., the board moved on to a discussion of the superintendent search. Twigg asked human resources director Michelle Colbert, who he asked last month to research the possibility of hiring a new superintendent without the assistance of a third-party firm, to "please summarize any pending actions and let us know when we can expect to see the superintendent job posted for applicants to apply."

Colbert responded by saying that she was "not prepared to speak to the board about a process that I didn’t understand the board as having directed my department to follow."

"In regards to where we are in the process, it rests with you all," she said.

Shelley made a motion to hire the Virginia School Board association to conduct the search, stating that it would be the "least expensive, most productive way" and would include community input.

Twigg said the least costly method would be to "put a job add out on the street."

Daniels asked School Board attorney Brad King to describe the board's role in hiring a superintendent and to clarify whether division human resources can be involved.

King said there is no "prescribed process in state law," but that the "vast majority" of public school boards he has represented in his 30 years of experience have used an outside firm, whether the VSBA or another head-hunting firm.

"The ones that have done it themselves, I believe, have restricted the people on staff who have access to the information," King said, because staff would be hiring their own supervisor.

He then suggested that the board might have difficulty attracting qualified candidates.

"Any good candidate who reads the newspaper clippings, he or she will know what they are inviting themselves into," he said.

The board finally approved holding a special meeting to discuss the superintendent search on March 1.

The meeting adjourned at 3:10 a.m.

