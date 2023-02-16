The Spotsylvania School Board on Wednesday approved a $461 million operating and capital improvement budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.

The board's Wednesday meeting was a continuation of Monday's regular meeting, which adjourned early.

The approved budget is the same as the one proposed by Superintendent Mark Taylor, except for the addition of three new positions — an assistant principal, counselor and paraeducator — at the John J. Wright Center, proposed by board member Nicole Cole.

Compared to the current fiscal year budget, the School Board is asking for an increase of $21 million in local funding from the Board of Supervisors.

Officials are crafting the county budget for the coming fiscal year, and County Administrator Ed Petrovitch's proposal includes only a $3 million increase in local school funding.

Though the School Board's vote to approve the budget was unanimous, some members said it doesn't go far enough to support the needs of students and staff and doesn't reflect the division's core values, as described in the budget book.

"Does this budget create any new programs? Does it help decrease our class size?" Lorita Daniels asked. "What in this budget shows that we are being future-focused? This is one of our core values."

The budget includes a 5% pay raise for staff — supported by state funding with a required local match — and $3.2 million to implement corrections to the teacher salary scale as recommended by Dass Advisory Group, human resources consultants who are conducting a pay study for the division.

No details have been provided about how exactly that $3.2 million would be implemented, and board member Dawn Shelley said that concerns her.

"I’ve addressed this multiple times in emails about [the Dass study] but have not been given information," Shelley said. "This budget does not care about recruiting the best and the brightest. There is only a 5% raise that everyone is getting. That's not going to make people want to stay here or move here when [other divisions] are doing more."

Kirk Twigg praised the budget, saying it does a lot to improve "organizational efficiency."

"Asking for more would not be prudent," he said.

Also on Wednesday, the board voted to indefinitely table proposed revisions to the donations policy that would limit the ability of individuals and businesses to donate prepackaged snacks to schools.

Rabih Abuismail made the motion to table the policy revisions, saying he had planned on proposing a total rewrite but determined in the end that no changes are needed.

The board had a lengthy discussion about proposed changes to regulations governing community use of school facilities — a late addition to the list of policies and regulations with updates for the board to consider.

School Board member April Gillespie proposed additional changes to the fee structure for rental of the school division's artificial turf fields that were not included in the agenda.

She proposed a "temporary" weekend turf rental rate for outside organizations of $25 per hour.

That rate is down from the current $200 hourly rate and the $75 hourly rate proposed by staff as part of the regulation revisions.

Gillespie said the temporary rate, which she asked to go into effect on March 1, will be more equitable.

Shelley said the new, lower rate will not cover the maintenance cost of the turf fields and Cole questioned Gillespie's motives in proposing the new rate.

One of the outside groups that has frequently protested the existing turf rental rate is Fredericksburg Soccer Club Incorporated, whose founder and executive director, Marcello Manzano, donated $1,000 to Gillespie's campaign, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Fredericksburg Soccer Club will host a tournament in Spotsylvania on March 11 and 12, according to its website.