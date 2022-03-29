Spotsylvania School Board approves restructured plan for staff bonuses

The Spotsylvania County School Board on Monday approved a restructured plan for providing staff bonuses using carryover funds.

The School Board in December approved using a portion of about $14 million in carryover funds from the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021 to give all staff $1,000 bonuses and to implement a mid-year hourly raise, effective January 2022, for bus drivers and custodians.

Under the new plan, which was proposed in a motion by April Gillespie, bonuses will be distributed only to active employees in good standing as of the April 30, 2022, school division payroll and the amount will be dependent on hours worked per week.

All full-time employees—except for those in "administration and anyone who makes over $100,000 per year," according to Gillespie's motion—will receive the $1,000 bonus.

Part-time employees who work between 10 and 20 hours per week will receive $500 and those who work fewer than 10 hours will receive $250.

The remainder of the carryover funds will be spent as follows:

$2.9 million contribution to the other post-employment benefits fund

$150,000 on a pay scale compression study

$2 million for "instructional needs"

Additional remaining funds will be divided among middle school art, music and physical education programs; high school sports other than football; elementary music and P.E. programs; and the school division's enrichment program for gifted students.

School Board members Gillespie, Kirk Twigg, Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail voted in favor of the proposal.

This plan for the carryover funds had not previously been discussed in public by the board and, according to board members Dawn Shelley, Lorita Daniels and Nicole Cole, had not been shared with the entire board.

Gillespie said in making her motion that the spending plan for the carryover funds approved by the previous School Board last year was "nullified" because the carryover money does not belong to the School Board until it has been allocated by the Board of Supervisors, which did not happen until this month.

She said that the School Board must "choose wisely" in deciding how to spend the funds.

"Scaling rewards according to hours worked is a wise choice," Gillespie said. "Giving the same reward regardless of the hours worked is an inequity and a discouragement to those who work more hours each week."

Twigg said that the restructured bonus plan will save an estimated $1 million of the carryover funds.

The new plan for money presented by Gillespie does not include mid-year raises for bus drivers and custodians that were part of the original plan.

Raising the starting hourly pay for bus drivers and custodians is in the School Board's budget request for next fiscal year, which has not yet been approved by the Board of Supervisors.

Shelley, Cole and Daniels did not support the restructured carryover plan.

"To our staff, you know you deserve these pay raises from January to the end of this fiscal year and the raise built in for next year," Cole said.

Shelley called the new plan a "sham" and a "scam."

"The reason for the bonus was because our staff deserved it," she said. "We need our students to have the best people they possibly can have in all positions."

Shelley said that the $1,000 bonus could have been especially helpful to employees working less than 10 hours a week, who will now get $250, before taxes.

"They’re probably the ones that can use it the most," she said. "I know I’m just saying it, and I could be wrong. But we’ve got to remember our people."

The board on Monday also tasked Gillespie and Daniels with soliciting proposals from firms to conduct the search for a new superintendent.

Twigg said he asked all board members to come to the meeting with a list of firms to consider.

Phelps came with three proposals and made a motion to approve the one from the lowest bidder, GR Recruiting, but rescinded that motion after the board's attorney, Brad King, suggested that selecting a firm without being open about how it was selected could expose the board to legal action.

"There are concerns that are legitimate that have been raised by some of your colleagues about the transparency with which this has been done that could expose you to a lawsuit," King said. "I'm not saying they would win, but you could have that distraction."

The board then had a lengthy discussion concerning the need to define the scope of work that will form the basis for each firm's proposal.

Twigg said that the firms will "introduce the scope and timeline" in their proposals, but Shelley and Cole said the board as a whole needs to define the scope of work first so the firms will be responding to the same request.

"We have to decide, how many superintendent candidates do we want? What is their timeline? How many public hearings will they hold? Are there going to be public hearings and surveys? These are some things we need to make a decision about so that we’re comparing apples to apples and not apples to watermelons," Shelley said.

Cole made a motion to approve an amended version of the request for proposals used last year by Charlottesville City Public Schools in its superintendent search.

This motion passed by a vote of 3–2, with Shelley, Cole and Daniels supporting it and Twigg and Phelps voting against it.

Abuismail and Gillespie abstained from the vote.

Gillespie and Daniels will present the proposals early next week and the board will discuss them at another special meeting on Tuesday, April 5.

