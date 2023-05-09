The Spotsylvania School Board on Monday approved — by a narrow 4–3 vote — adding the definition of "sexually explicit content" to regulations that govern the selection and review of instructional material.

The definitions are drawn from Virginia Code sections 2.2-2827 and 18.2-390. The latter code section describes material that is prohibited from sale or loan to juveniles.

Chief of Staff Jon Russell, who authored the proposed revisions to regulation IIA-R, told the board that "state law" is driving the revisions, referring to Virginia Code section 22.1-16.8, which requires parental notification of instructional material with sexually explicit content.

Division Superintendent Mark Taylor in late March referenced this code section in support of his decision to ban 14 books from school libraries.

In a letter sent to the School Board last month and again in a statement issued Monday night, the ACLU of Virginia said this decision is based on a "misinterpretation of Virginia Code."

"No school board — and especially not a single superintendent — should be able to ban books on the basis of whether they personally find them to be ‘sexually explicit,'" the ACLU of Virginia's policy director, Ashna Khanna, said in the statement. "Unfortunately, the way Virginia code is written is so open-ended as to allow this kind of dangerous mission creep. Until this poorly written code is repealed, other overzealous school boards may try to ban books that simply make them uncomfortable.”

Board members Dawn Shelley, Nicole Cole and Lorita Daniels voted against approval of the proposed revisions, describing them as incomplete and misleading.

Russell agreed that the regulations "will need further refinement."

The revisions draw from code section 18.2-390 for the definitions of sexually explicit content but fail to include language from the same code section stating that it is not unlawful for books with sexually explicit content to be an accredited library.

"There should be a disclaimer or asterisk in here to make it clear that school systems and libraries are exempt from what you are trying to force-feed into this policy," Cole said.

She also asked Russell whose input he sought while crafting the proposed revisions.

Russell said input was "invited and received from many individuals," including the superintendent, deputy superintendent, "some" board members, the School Board's attorney and "a few parents."

But during public comments, division library liaison Kim Allen said she wanted to know why Russell "didn't seek input from library professionals, administrators, instructional leadership or from our diverse community members."

Allen said policy IIA and the associated regulations are in need of modernization and that simply adding the definition of sexually explicit content "does not come close to addressing all the issues."

She pointed out that the policy refers to instructional materials and not library materials and questioned why there were no revisions proposed to the challenge process itself, which permits the superintendent to overturn the decisions of multiple ad hoc review committees.

"Why are there no (proposed) revisions (to the process)?" Allen asked. "Is it so one mom can continue to exhaust school personnel and potential committee members and lead her assault on our libraries and librarians?"

None of the board members who voted to approve Russell's revisions explained their support, except for Rabih Abuismail, who said he agrees that the policy is outdated and asked that the policy and regulations be brought back again after librarians and "stakeholders" are consulted.

He also asked that the word "heterosexuality" be added to the definition of "sexual conduct," along with the word "homosexuality."

"It's not about whether the books are homosexual or heterosexual, it's that they're sexually explicit," Abuismail said.

The majority agreed to approve the revisions with the addition.

A large number of people attended Monday's meeting to speak in support of Taylor's decision to remove books with sexually explicit content from school libraries.

Many of them read passages from the 14 books that Taylor removed in March and from other books that they said should not be in school libraries — though it is not clear whether the books quoted are currently in Spotsylvania libraries.

Many of the speakers described the books as "pornographic" and Bobby Eberth, the president and co-founder of Virginians for Children First, said he hopes to see Virginia establish "a new criminal process that would stop these sexually explicit materials from landing on the shelf."

Other members of the public held a "read-in" protest prior to the School Board meeting to protest the removal of the books.

Late in the meeting, Cole made a motion to overturn Taylor's decision to remove the 14 books and return them to school library shelves.

School Board Chair Lisa Phelps summarized Cole's motion by saying, "It is my belief, my opinion, that (if you vote for this), you are supporting sexually explicit materials in our schools, and if you don't, it means we are moving forward and we're gonna watch out for student safety and protect the students."

The motion failed 3–4.