Spotsylvania School Board cancels meeting, schedules special meeting with no public comments

The Spotsylvania School Board on Sunday canceled its regularly scheduled Monday meeting and then scheduled a special meeting for Thursday that will not include public comments.

According to an email from the School Board's deputy clerk Patty Boller that was sent to the school community on Monday, the regular meeting was canceled "due to unexpected circumstances."

Boller sent a second email Monday afternoon announcing the special meeting scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. "to consider personnel matters and consent items."

"There will be no opportunity for comments from the public during this special meeting," the email continues.

Public comments were part of the agenda for Monday's canceled meeting and are welcomed at all regular board meetings, according to School Board policy.

"Any member of the community may address the Board on matters related to the Spotsylvania County Public Schools at any regular meeting," the policy reads.

In addition to public comments, the agenda for Monday's canceled meeting included personnel items, the consent agenda,information items, instructional highlights and recognitions and awards.

There were no action items, or new or unfinished business, scheduled for discussion.

The posted agenda for the special meeting includes only personnel matters and the consent agenda.

School Board policy permits the board to hold special meetings "when necessary."

"These special meetings are held when called by the Chairman or when requested by two or more members," the policy states. "Special meetings may be called provided each member is duly notified, or a reasonable attempt has been made to notify each member."

According to board member Dawn Shelley, Chair Kirk Twigg did not contact the entire board prior to scheduling Thursday's special meeting.

"Why, yet again, did you schedule a meeting without contacting the entire board? You have done this close to twenty times," Shelley wrote in an email to Twigg, which she copied to The Free Lance–Star. "This is disrespectful to the board members with whom you do not communicate. This is also extremely disrespectful of our parents, students, staff, and community. It looks as if you don't care about what they have to say."

The board at its last meeting on Dec. 1—which was also a special meeting with no public comments—approved by a new policy ensuring parental notification of instructional materials with sexually explicit content.

The policy was approved with edits proposed by board member Lisa Phelps that were not made available to the public or to other board members in advance, and still have not been provided to The Free Lance–Star.

The new policy is required by a state law passed this spring, which tasked the Virginia Department of Education to develop model policies for ensuring parental notification of instructional materials with sexually explicit content.

Local school boards are required to adopt policies that are consistent with or more comprehensive than the model policies by Jan. 1, 2023.

The VDOE released the model policies in August.

At the Dec. 1 meeting, Phelps suggested that upcoming meetings might be canceled "because we are in weather."

"There are snow days that may come up or may not come up," she said. "The uncertainty of the weather is what catapulted me into thinking how we can remain in compliance and getting this policy on the table right now."

In response to questions about why Monday's meeting was canceled and whether the agenda for Thursday's meeting would be altered to include public comments, division spokesperson Jon Russell wrote in an email, "The Chairman sets the agenda for the meetings and when meetings are held or cancelled. There will be a special meeting held on Thursday. That is all the information I have available."